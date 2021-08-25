Friday, Aug. 27
TV
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Belgian GP Practice 1 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Belgian GP Practice 2 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
Xfinity: Wawa 250 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
Formula 1: Belgian GP Practice 3 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
Major League Baseball
Houston at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
High School Football: Texas Classic Finals
2014 5A DII: Ennis vs. Cedar Park 10 a.m. BSSW
2018 6A DI: Galena Park North Shore vs. Duncanville 11 a.m. BSSW
2017 5A DI: Highland Park vs. Manvel 1 p.m. BSSW
Texas Football Days Pregame 6:30 p.m. BSSW+
Colleyville Heritage at Grapevine 7:30 p.m. BSSW+
Scoreboard 10:30 p.m. BSSW+
Golf
The Curtis Cup 9 a.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 10 a.m. GOLF
Champions: Ally Challenge noon GOLF
PGA: BMW Championship 2 p.m. GOLF
EPGA: The Omega European Masters 11 p.m. GOLF
The Curtis Cup 3:35 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights 9 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer: Men
MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC 5:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana 9 p.m. FS1
College Volleyball: Women
San Diego at Texas 6 p.m. LHN
Baylor at Minnesota 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football: TSN Countdown to Kickoff, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football: Tyler Legacy at Lufkin, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football: Tyler High at Texas High , 6:30 p.m. (KTBB 97.5-FM, 600-AM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football: TSN Scoreboard, 10:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)