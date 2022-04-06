Friday, April 8
TV
Auto Racing
Xfinity: Qualifying 8:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 3:30 p.m. FS1
Xfinity: Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com 6:30 p.m. FS1
Formula 1: Practice 9:55 p.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
College Baseball
Indiana at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN
Virginia at Miami 6 p.m. ACCN
TCU at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN
LSU at Mississippi St. 7 p.m. SECN
Washington at California 10 p.m. PAC-12N
Baseball: MLB
Boston at NY Yankees noon MLBN
Texas at Toronto 6 p.m. BSSW
High School Basketball: Girls State Champions Invitational
Semifinal: Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 1 p.m. ESPNU
Semifinal: Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 3 p.m. ESPNU
Pro Basketball
NBA: Milwaukee at Detroit 6 p.m. NBATV
NBA: Houston at Toronto 6:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
NBA: Portland at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+
G-League: Delaware at Motor City 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
NBA: Phoenix at Utah 8:30 p.m. NBATV
Golf
The Masters 2 p.m. ESPN
Pro Hockey
NHL: Boston at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2
College Lacrosse: Men
Michigan at Penn St. 5 p.m. ESPNU
College Lacrosse: Women
Ohio St. at Michigan 6:30 p.m. BTN
Rugby: Men
NRL: Melbourne at Canberra midnight FS2
Soccer: Men
Premier: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United 2 p.m. USA
College Softball
Clemson at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN
Mississippi at Kentucky 5 p.m. SECN
California at Utah 6 p.m. PAC-12N
Arizona St. at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon St. 8 p.m. PAC-12N
College Tennis
Kansas at Texas 3 p.m. LHN
Tennis
WTA: Charleston Quarterfinals 12:30 p.m. TENNIS
Volleyball: Women's Athletes Unlimited
Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz 6 p.m. FS2
Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews 9 p.m. CBSSN
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)