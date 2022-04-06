Friday, April 8

TV

Auto Racing

Xfinity: Qualifying 8:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying 3:30 p.m. FS1

Xfinity: Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com 6:30 p.m. FS1

Formula 1: Practice 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying 12:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

College Baseball

Indiana at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN

Virginia at Miami 6 p.m. ACCN

TCU at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN

LSU at Mississippi St. 7 p.m. SECN

Washington at California 10 p.m. PAC-12N

Baseball: MLB

Boston at NY Yankees noon MLBN

Texas at Toronto 6 p.m. BSSW

High School Basketball: Girls State Champions Invitational

Semifinal: Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 1 p.m. ESPNU

Semifinal: Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) 3 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Basketball

NBA: Milwaukee at Detroit 6 p.m. NBATV

NBA: Houston at Toronto 6:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

NBA: Portland at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

G-League: Delaware at Motor City 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

NBA: Phoenix at Utah 8:30 p.m. NBATV

Golf

The Masters 2 p.m. ESPN

Pro Hockey

NHL: Boston at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2

College Lacrosse: Men

Michigan at Penn St. 5 p.m. ESPNU

College Lacrosse: Women

Ohio St. at Michigan 6:30 p.m. BTN

Rugby: Men

NRL: Melbourne at Canberra midnight FS2

Soccer: Men

Premier: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United 2 p.m. USA

College Softball

Clemson at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN

Mississippi at Kentucky 5 p.m. SECN

California at Utah 6 p.m. PAC-12N

Arizona St. at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon St. 8 p.m. PAC-12N

College Tennis

Kansas at Texas 3 p.m. LHN

Tennis

WTA: Charleston Quarterfinals 12:30 p.m. TENNIS

Volleyball: Women's Athletes Unlimited

Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz 6 p.m. FS2

Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews 9 p.m. CBSSN

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

