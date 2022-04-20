Friday, April 22

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

Formula 1: Practice 6:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying 9:55 a.m. ESPN2

Xfinity: Qualifying 4:30 p.m. FS1

NHRA: Qualifying 6 p.m. FS1

Formula 1: Practice 5:25 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

College Baseball

Ohio St. at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN

Baylor at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN

NC State at Louisville 7 p.m. ACCN

Arkansas at Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. SECN

Maryland at Illinois 8 p.m. BTN

Baseball: MLB

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN

Houston at Toronto 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Oakland 8:30 p.m. Apple TV+

Basketball: Africa

Zamalek vs. FAP 6 p.m. NBATV

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

East G3: Miami at Atlanta 6:10 p.m. ESPN

East G3: Milwaukee at Chicago 7:30 p.m. ABC

West G3: Phoenix at New Orleans 8:30 p.m. ESPN

College Football

Texas All-Access 6 p.m. LHN

Pro Football: USFL

Michigan vs. New Jersey 7 p.m. USA

Golf

DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Championship 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: ClubCorp Classic 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2:30 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: The LA Open 5:30 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Seattle at Minnesota 7 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2

College Lacrosse: Women

Syracuse at Boston College 5 p.m. ESPNU

High School Lacrosse: Boys

Garden City (N.Y.) vs. Mount Sinai (N.Y.) 1 p.m. ESPNU

St. John's (D.C.) vs. St. Anthony's (N.Y.) 3 p.m. ESPNU

Mixed Martial arts: Flyweights Bellator 278

Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche 9 p.m. SHO

College Softball

Pittsburgh at Virginia 3 p.m. ACCN

Clemson at Florida St. 5 p.m. ACCN

Auburn at Mississippi St. 5:30 p.m. SECN

Iowa St. at Oklahoma 6 p.m. BSSW

Arizona at Utah 6 p.m. PAC-12N

Arkansas at Florida 7 p.m. ESPNU

Washington at Oregon 9 p.m. PAC-12N

Tennis

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 5 a.m. TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics, 8 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 

 
 

