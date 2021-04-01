Friday, April 2

TV

College Baseball

Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. PAC12N

Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12N

Clemson at NC State 6 p.m. ACCN

Kentucky at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. SECN

TCU at Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. FSSW+

Stanford at Washington St. 7 p.m. PAC12N

Vanderbilt at LSU 8 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball: MLB

Houston at Oakland 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

College Basketball: Women's Final Four

NCAA SF: South Carolina vs. Stanford 5 p.m. ESPN

NCAA SF: Arizona vs. Connecticut 8:30 p.m. ESPN

High School Basketball: Boys

GEICO Nationals: Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

GEICO Nationals: Semifinal 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

High School Basketball: Girls, GEICO Nationals

Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.) 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Pro Basketball: NBA 

Houston at Boston 6:30 p.m. AT&T-SW

Dallas at New York 6:30 p.m. FSSW/NBATV

Milwaukee at Portland 9 p.m. NBATV

College Field Hockey

Maryland at Iowa 4 p.m. BTN

Golf

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open 3 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration 6 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Washington at New Jersey 6 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2

Mixed Martial Arts: Featherweights Bellator 255

Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez 8 p.m. SHO

College Soccer: Women

Stanford at Arizona 10 p.m. PAC12N

College Softball

Arkansas at Auburn noon SECN

Notre Dame at Florida St. 4 p.m. ACCN

Kentucky at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU

Texas Tech at Texas 6 p.m. LHN

Surfing

WSL Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 5:30 p.m. FS2

College Tennis

Men: Texas Tech at Oklahoma 8:30 a.m. FSSW

Women: Houston at Texas 3 p.m. LHN

Women: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 4 p.m. FSSW+

Men: Baylor at Oklahoma 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FSSW

Tennis

Miami Open: ATP SF 1, WTA Doubles SF 1 noon TENNIS

Miami Open: ATP SF 2, WTA Doubles FS2 6 p.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women 

Michigan at Wisconsin 2 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN

Wrestling 

U.S. Olympic Trials: Semifinals and Finals 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

---

Radio

Junior College Football: Trinity Valley at Tyler, 1:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

