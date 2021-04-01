Friday, April 2
TV
College Baseball
Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. PAC12N
Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12N
Clemson at NC State 6 p.m. ACCN
Kentucky at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. SECN
TCU at Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. FSSW+
Stanford at Washington St. 7 p.m. PAC12N
Vanderbilt at LSU 8 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball: MLB
Houston at Oakland 8:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
College Basketball: Women's Final Four
NCAA SF: South Carolina vs. Stanford 5 p.m. ESPN
NCAA SF: Arizona vs. Connecticut 8:30 p.m. ESPN
High School Basketball: Boys
GEICO Nationals: Semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
GEICO Nationals: Semifinal 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
High School Basketball: Girls, GEICO Nationals
Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 9:30 a.m. ESPNU
Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.) 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
Pro Basketball: NBA
Houston at Boston 6:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Dallas at New York 6:30 p.m. FSSW/NBATV
Milwaukee at Portland 9 p.m. NBATV
College Field Hockey
Maryland at Iowa 4 p.m. BTN
Golf
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration 11 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open 3 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration 6 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Washington at New Jersey 6 p.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2
Mixed Martial Arts: Featherweights Bellator 255
Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez 8 p.m. SHO
College Soccer: Women
Stanford at Arizona 10 p.m. PAC12N
College Softball
Arkansas at Auburn noon SECN
Notre Dame at Florida St. 4 p.m. ACCN
Kentucky at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU
Texas Tech at Texas 6 p.m. LHN
Surfing
WSL Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 5:30 p.m. FS2
College Tennis
Men: Texas Tech at Oklahoma 8:30 a.m. FSSW
Women: Houston at Texas 3 p.m. LHN
Women: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 4 p.m. FSSW+
Men: Baylor at Oklahoma 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FSSW
Tennis
Miami Open: ATP SF 1, WTA Doubles SF 1 noon TENNIS
Miami Open: ATP SF 2, WTA Doubles FS2 6 p.m. TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Michigan at Wisconsin 2 p.m. ESPNU
Illinois at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN
Wrestling
U.S. Olympic Trials: Semifinals and Finals 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
---
Radio
Junior College Football: Trinity Valley at Tyler, 1:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)