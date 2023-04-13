Friday, April 14

TV

Trucks: Long John Silver's 200 Qualifying 2 p.m. FS1

Xfinity: Call811.com Before You Dig 250 Qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

IndyCar: GP of Long Beach Practice 5 p.m. Peacock

Trucks: Long John Silver's 200 6:30 p.m. FS1

College Baseball

Maryland at Ohio St. 5 p.m. BTN

Miami at North Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas St. at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN+

West Virginia at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN+

Missouri at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SECN+

Marshall at Texas St. 6 p.m. ESPN+

Grand Canyon at Abilene Christian 6 p.m. ESPN+

UNC Wilmington at TCU 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Texas at Baylor 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Lamar at Incarnate Word 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

South Florida at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Notre Dame at Clemson 7 p.m. ACCN

Tennessee at Arkansas 7 p.m. SECN

UT Arlington at Sacramento St. 8 p.m. ESPN+

Major League Baseball

San Francisco at Detroit 5:40 p.m. Apple TV+

Rangers Insider 6 p.m. BSSW

LA Angels at Boston 6:10 p.m. Apple TV+

Texas at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Houston 7 p.m. BSSW

Atlanta at Kansas City 7:10 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

Chicago at Miami 6 p.m. TNT

Oklahoma City at Minnesota 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Professional Flighting League

Regular Season 6 p.m. ESPN

College Football

South Florida Spring Game 6 p.m. ESPN+

Miami Spring Game 6:30 p.m. ACCNX

TCU Spring Game 7 p.m. ESPN+

Golf

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage 6 a.m. ESPN+

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage 1 p.m. GOLF

LPGA: Lotte Championship 6 p.m. GOLF

Soccer

NWSL: Houston at Portland 9:30 p.m. CBSSN

College Softball

LSU at Auburn 5 p.m. SECN

Texas A&M at South Carolina 5 p.m. SECN+

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St. 6 p.m. ESPN+

Kansas at Texas 6 p.m. LHN

Baylor at Texas Tech 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

Tennis

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters 7 a.m. BSSW

College: Oklahoma at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN+

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed