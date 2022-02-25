Sunday, Feb. 27

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto/Motorsports Racing

IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg 11:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup: Wise Power 400 2:30 p.m. FOX

NHRA: Arizona Nationals 6 p.m. FS1

FIM: The MX2 9 p.m. CBSSN

FIM: The MXGP 10 p.m. CBSSN

College Baseball

Alabama at Texas 1 p.m. LHN

College Basketball: Men

UConn at Georgetown 11 a.m. CBS

SMU at Houston 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Illinois at Michigan 1 p.m. CBS

Wichita St. at Memphis 1:30 p.m. ESPN

George Washington at George Mason 1:30 p.m. USA

Tulane at Temple 2 p.m. ESPNU

Ohio St. at Maryland 3 p.m. CBS

East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro 3 p.m. CBSSN

Clemson at Miami 3:30 p.m. BSSW+

Montana St. at Montana 4 p.m. ESPNU

St. John's at DePaul 4 p.m. FS1

Indiana at Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN2

Nebraska at Penn St. 6 p.m. BTN

College Basketball: Women

Boston College at Syracuse 11 a.m. ACCN

Louisville at Notre Dame 11 a.m. ESPN2

DePaul at Creighton 11 a.m. FS1

Missouri at Florida 11 a.m. SECN

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia noon ESPNU

Florida St. at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. ACCN

Providence at UConn 1 p.m. CBSSN

LSU at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Mississippi 1 p.m. SECN

Ohio St. at Michigan St. 1:30 p.m. BTN

Duke at North Carolina 3 p.m. ACCN

Michigan at Iowa 3 p.m. ESPN2

Auburn at Kentucky 3 p.m. SECN

Northwestern at Nebraska 3:30 p.m. BTN

NC State at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN

Arkansas at Mississippi St. 5 p.m. SECN

Pro Basketball

NBA: Philadelphia at New York noon ABC

G-League: Fort Wayne at Lakeland 2 p.m. NBATV

NBA: Utah at Phoenix 2:30 p.m. ABC

NBA: LA Clippers at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

NBA: Dallas at Golden State 6:30 p.m. BSSW

NBA: Dallas at Golden State 6:45 p.m. ESPN

NBA: New Orleans at LA Lakers 9:05 p.m. ESPN

College Bowling

The Big Red Invitational 11 a.m. BTN

Bowling

PBA: Tournament of Champions noon FOX

Golf

PGA Tour: Honda Classic noon GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Honda Classic 2 p.m. NBC

College Gymnastics

Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12N

California at Arizona St. 6 p.m. PAC12N

Pro Hockey

NHL: Edmonton at Carolina noon NHLN

NHL: Buffalo at Dallas 1 p.m. BSSW

NHL: NY Islanders at Anaheim 7:30 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2

Rodeo

PBR: Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown 7 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby: Men

Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy 9 a.m. CNBC

NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Cronulla-Sutherland 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2

Soccer: Men

SPFL: Celtic FC at Hibernian FC 6 a.m. CBSSN

Premier: Wolverhampton at West Ham United 8 a.m. USA

MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta United 2 p.m. FS1

MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy 4 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Real Salt Lake at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW-A

Soccer: Women

CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Canada 4:50 p.m. FS2

College Softball

UTSA at Texas 5 p.m. LHN

Tulsa at Texas 7:30 p.m. LHN

College Tennis

Baylor at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSSW+

Tennis

ATP: Santiago Final 3 p.m. TENNIS

WTA: Guadalajara Final 7 p.m. TENNIS

WTA: Lyon, Monterrey 4:30 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

Track & Field

USATF: Indoor Championships 4 p.m. CNBC

---

Streaming

College Baseball

Duke at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN+

Wright St. at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN+

Kent St. at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPN+

Kansas at New Orleans 1 p.m. ESPN+

Kansas St. at Cal St.-Bakersfield 3 p.m. ESPN+

 
 

