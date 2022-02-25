Sunday, Feb. 27
TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Auto/Motorsports Racing
IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg 11:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup: Wise Power 400 2:30 p.m. FOX
NHRA: Arizona Nationals 6 p.m. FS1
FIM: The MX2 9 p.m. CBSSN
FIM: The MXGP 10 p.m. CBSSN
College Baseball
Alabama at Texas 1 p.m. LHN
College Basketball: Men
UConn at Georgetown 11 a.m. CBS
SMU at Houston 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Illinois at Michigan 1 p.m. CBS
Wichita St. at Memphis 1:30 p.m. ESPN
George Washington at George Mason 1:30 p.m. USA
Tulane at Temple 2 p.m. ESPNU
Ohio St. at Maryland 3 p.m. CBS
East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro 3 p.m. CBSSN
Clemson at Miami 3:30 p.m. BSSW+
Montana St. at Montana 4 p.m. ESPNU
St. John's at DePaul 4 p.m. FS1
Indiana at Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN2
Nebraska at Penn St. 6 p.m. BTN
College Basketball: Women
Boston College at Syracuse 11 a.m. ACCN
Louisville at Notre Dame 11 a.m. ESPN2
DePaul at Creighton 11 a.m. FS1
Missouri at Florida 11 a.m. SECN
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia noon ESPNU
Florida St. at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. ACCN
Providence at UConn 1 p.m. CBSSN
LSU at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Mississippi 1 p.m. SECN
Ohio St. at Michigan St. 1:30 p.m. BTN
Duke at North Carolina 3 p.m. ACCN
Michigan at Iowa 3 p.m. ESPN2
Auburn at Kentucky 3 p.m. SECN
Northwestern at Nebraska 3:30 p.m. BTN
NC State at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN
Arkansas at Mississippi St. 5 p.m. SECN
Pro Basketball
NBA: Philadelphia at New York noon ABC
G-League: Fort Wayne at Lakeland 2 p.m. NBATV
NBA: Utah at Phoenix 2:30 p.m. ABC
NBA: LA Clippers at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW
NBA: Dallas at Golden State 6:30 p.m. BSSW
NBA: Dallas at Golden State 6:45 p.m. ESPN
NBA: New Orleans at LA Lakers 9:05 p.m. ESPN
College Bowling
The Big Red Invitational 11 a.m. BTN
Bowling
PBA: Tournament of Champions noon FOX
Golf
PGA Tour: Honda Classic noon GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Cologuard Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Honda Classic 2 p.m. NBC
College Gymnastics
Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12N
California at Arizona St. 6 p.m. PAC12N
Pro Hockey
NHL: Edmonton at Carolina noon NHLN
NHL: Buffalo at Dallas 1 p.m. BSSW
NHL: NY Islanders at Anaheim 7:30 p.m. NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2
Rodeo
PBR: Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown 7 p.m. CBSSN
Rugby: Men
Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy 9 a.m. CNBC
NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Cronulla-Sutherland 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2
Soccer: Men
SPFL: Celtic FC at Hibernian FC 6 a.m. CBSSN
Premier: Wolverhampton at West Ham United 8 a.m. USA
MLS: Sporting KC at Atlanta United 2 p.m. FS1
MLS: NY City FC at LA Galaxy 4 p.m. ESPN
MLS: Real Salt Lake at Houston 6 p.m. AT&T-SW-A
Soccer: Women
CONCACAF U-20 Championship: El Salvador vs. Canada 4:50 p.m. FS2
College Softball
UTSA at Texas 5 p.m. LHN
Tulsa at Texas 7:30 p.m. LHN
College Tennis
Baylor at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSSW+
Tennis
ATP: Santiago Final 3 p.m. TENNIS
WTA: Guadalajara Final 7 p.m. TENNIS
WTA: Lyon, Monterrey 4:30 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
Track & Field
USATF: Indoor Championships 4 p.m. CNBC
---
Streaming
College Baseball
Duke at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN+
Wright St. at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN+
Kent St. at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPN+
Kansas at New Orleans 1 p.m. ESPN+
Kansas St. at Cal St.-Bakersfield 3 p.m. ESPN+