Sunday, Feb. 26

TV

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup: Pala Casino 400 2:30 p.m. FOX

College Baseball

Indiana at Texas noon LHN

Loyola Marymount at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN+

Florida St. at TCU 1 p.m. ESPN+

Western Illinois at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPN+

Rider at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN+

Portland at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SECN+

Baseball: MLB Spring Training

Houston vs. Washington noon AT&T-SW

NY Yankees vs Toronto 12:07 p.m. MLBN

Cleveland vs. Texas 2 p.m. BSSW

College Basketball: Men

Northwestern at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN

Illinois at Ohio St. 11 a.m. CBS

Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure 11 a.m. USA

Belmont at UNI 11:30 a.m. CBSSN

Providence at Georgetown 11:30 a.m. FOX

Wisconsin at Michigan 1 p.m. CBS

Cincinnati at Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN2

Davidson at Duquesne 1 p.m. USA

Wichita State at Tulane 2 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at Colorado 3 p.m. CBS

Drake at Bradley 3 p.m. ESPN2

UCF at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPNU

Washington at Stanford 5 p.m. FS1

Rutgers at Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN

California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin 6 p.m. ESPNU

College Basketball: Women

Virginia at Miami 11 a.m. ACCN

North Carolina at Duke 11 a.m. BSSW

Notre Dame at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN

Georgia at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Arkansas 11 a.m. SECN

Memphis at SMU noon ESPNU

Michigan at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BTN

Florida St. at Clemson 1 p.m. ACCN

Indiana at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPN

Tennessee at Kentucky 1 p.m. SECN

Oklahoma St. at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN+

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN

Vanderbilt at Auburn 3 p.m. SECN

Pro Basketball

NBA: Phoenix at Milwaukee noon ABC

NBA: LA Lakers at Dallas 2:30 p.m. ABC

G-League: Long Island at Austin 5 p.m. BSSW (Victoria only)

NBA: Minnesota at Golden State 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA: Houston at Portland 8 p.m. AT&T-SW

NBA: LA Clippers at Denver 8 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football: XFL

San Antonio at Orlando 3 p.m. ESPN

Arlington at Houston 6 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

PGA: The Honda Classic noon GOLF

PGA: The Honda Classic 2 p.m. NBC

Pro Hockey: NHL

Washington at Buffalo noon NHLN

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. NHLN

Soccer

Serie A: Bologna vs. Internazionale 5:30 a.m. Paramount+

La Liga: Athletic Club vs, Girona 7 a.m. ESPN+

English Premier: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea 7:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: Salernitana vs. Monza 8 a.m. Paramount+

Bundesliga: Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen 8:30 a.m. ESPN+

La Liga: Celta de Vigo vs. Real Valladolid 9:15 a.m. ESPN+

England League Cup: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United 10:30 a.m. ESPN+

Bundesliga: Bayern München vs. Union Berlin 10:30 a.m. ESPN+

Serie A: Udinese vs. Spezia 11 a.m. Paramount+

La Liga: Almería vs. Barcelona 11:30 a.m. ESPN+

Serie A: Milan vs. Atalanta 1:45 p.m. Paramount+

La Liga: Sevilla vs. Osasuna 2 p.m. ESPN+

Argentina Primera División: Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético Tucumán 2 p.m. Paramount+

Argentina Primera División: River Plate vs. Arsenal 4:15 p.m. Paramount+

Argentina Primera División: Instituto vs. Newell's Old Boys 6:30 p.m. Paramount+

Argentina Primera División: Banfield vs. Independiente 6:30 p.m. Paramount+

MLS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids 7 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. Puebla 7:05 p.m. FS2

Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Pachuca 9:05 p.m. FS2

College Softball

Virginia Tech vs. Abilene Christian 9:30 a.m. LHN

LSU at Louisiana 2:30 p.m. ESPN+

Texas Southern at Texas 3 p.m. LHN

 
 

