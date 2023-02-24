Sunday, Feb. 26
TV
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup: Pala Casino 400 2:30 p.m. FOX
College Baseball
Indiana at Texas noon LHN
Loyola Marymount at Oklahoma St. 1 p.m. ESPN+
Florida St. at TCU 1 p.m. ESPN+
Western Illinois at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPN+
Rider at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN+
Portland at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SECN+
Baseball: MLB Spring Training
Houston vs. Washington noon AT&T-SW
NY Yankees vs Toronto 12:07 p.m. MLBN
Cleveland vs. Texas 2 p.m. BSSW
College Basketball: Men
Northwestern at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN
Illinois at Ohio St. 11 a.m. CBS
Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure 11 a.m. USA
Belmont at UNI 11:30 a.m. CBSSN
Providence at Georgetown 11:30 a.m. FOX
Wisconsin at Michigan 1 p.m. CBS
Cincinnati at Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN2
Davidson at Duquesne 1 p.m. USA
Wichita State at Tulane 2 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at Colorado 3 p.m. CBS
Drake at Bradley 3 p.m. ESPN2
UCF at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at Stanford 5 p.m. FS1
Rutgers at Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
California Baptist at Stephen F. Austin 6 p.m. ESPNU
College Basketball: Women
Virginia at Miami 11 a.m. ACCN
North Carolina at Duke 11 a.m. BSSW
Notre Dame at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN
Georgia at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at Arkansas 11 a.m. SECN
Memphis at SMU noon ESPNU
Michigan at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BTN
Florida St. at Clemson 1 p.m. ACCN
Indiana at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPN
Tennessee at Kentucky 1 p.m. SECN
Oklahoma St. at Kansas 2 p.m. ESPN+
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN
Vanderbilt at Auburn 3 p.m. SECN
Pro Basketball
NBA: Phoenix at Milwaukee noon ABC
NBA: LA Lakers at Dallas 2:30 p.m. ABC
G-League: Long Island at Austin 5 p.m. BSSW (Victoria only)
NBA: Minnesota at Golden State 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA: Houston at Portland 8 p.m. AT&T-SW
NBA: LA Clippers at Denver 8 p.m. ESPN
Pro Football: XFL
San Antonio at Orlando 3 p.m. ESPN
Arlington at Houston 6 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
PGA: The Honda Classic noon GOLF
PGA: The Honda Classic 2 p.m. NBC
Pro Hockey: NHL
Washington at Buffalo noon NHLN
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. NHLN
Soccer
Serie A: Bologna vs. Internazionale 5:30 a.m. Paramount+
La Liga: Athletic Club vs, Girona 7 a.m. ESPN+
English Premier: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea 7:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: Salernitana vs. Monza 8 a.m. Paramount+
Bundesliga: Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen 8:30 a.m. ESPN+
La Liga: Celta de Vigo vs. Real Valladolid 9:15 a.m. ESPN+
England League Cup: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United 10:30 a.m. ESPN+
Bundesliga: Bayern München vs. Union Berlin 10:30 a.m. ESPN+
Serie A: Udinese vs. Spezia 11 a.m. Paramount+
La Liga: Almería vs. Barcelona 11:30 a.m. ESPN+
Serie A: Milan vs. Atalanta 1:45 p.m. Paramount+
La Liga: Sevilla vs. Osasuna 2 p.m. ESPN+
Argentina Primera División: Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético Tucumán 2 p.m. Paramount+
Argentina Primera División: River Plate vs. Arsenal 4:15 p.m. Paramount+
Argentina Primera División: Instituto vs. Newell's Old Boys 6:30 p.m. Paramount+
Argentina Primera División: Banfield vs. Independiente 6:30 p.m. Paramount+
MLS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids 7 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. Puebla 7:05 p.m. FS2
Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Pachuca 9:05 p.m. FS2
College Softball
Virginia Tech vs. Abilene Christian 9:30 a.m. LHN
LSU at Louisiana 2:30 p.m. ESPN+
Texas Southern at Texas 3 p.m. LHN