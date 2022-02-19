Sunday, Feb. 20
Auto/Motorsports Racing
NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500 1:30 p.m. FOX
AMA Arenacross: Round 9 5 p.m. CBSSN
AMA Arenacross: Round 10 6 p.m. CBSSN
NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals 9 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
Rice at Texas 1 p.m. LHN
College Basketball: Men
Michigan at Wisconsin noon CBS
Houston at Wichita St. noon ESPN
Providence at Butler noon FS1
Temple at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPN2
Missouri St. at N. Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU
George Mason at Fordham 1:30 p.m. USA
Memphis at SMU 2 p.m. ESPN
Marquette at Creighton 2 p.m. FS1
New Mexico at San Jose St. 3 p.m. CBSSN
Rutgers at Purdue 4:30 p.m. FS1
Washington St. at Southern Cal 6:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi St. at Missouri 7 p.m. SECN
College Basketball: Women
Wake Forest at Boston College 11 a.m. ACCN
North Carolina at Florida St. 11 a.m. BSSW
UMass at Davidson 11 a.m. CBSSN
Texas at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN2
Georgia at Auburn 11 a.m. SECN
Tennessee at South Carolina noon ABC
Purdue at Rutgers noon BTN
Virginia Tech at Louisville 1 p.m. ACCN
Syracuse at NC State 1 p.m. BSSW
Georgetown at UConn 1 p.m. CBSSN
Kentucky at Arkansas 1 p.m. SECN
Maryland at Michigan 2 p.m. BTN
Arizona at Washington St. 2 p.m. PAC12N
Pittsburgh at Virginia 3 p.m. ACCN
Stanford at Oregon 3 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Florida at LSU 3 p.m. SECN
Northwestern at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN
Houston at Tulane 5 p.m. ESPNU
Alabama at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SECN
Pro Basketball
G-League: Ignite at Cleveland 1 p.m. NBATV
NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron 7 p.m. TBS
NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron 7 p.m. TNT
Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series
SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain 7 a.m. FS1
Golf
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational noon GOLF
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational 2 p.m. CBS
PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
College Gymnastics: Women
UCLA at Arizona St. 4 p.m. PAC12N
Pro Hockey
Carolina at Pittsburgh noon NHLN
Dallas at Arizona 6 p.m. BSSW
Rodeo: PBR
Ticketsmarter Invitational, Championship Round 11 a.m. CBS
Ticketsmarter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round 7 p.m. CBSSN
Rugby: Men
NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Newcastle 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2
Soccer: Men
SPFL: Rangers FC at Dundee United FC 6 a.m. CBSSN
UEFA Champions League 8 a.m. CBSSN
Premier: Manchester United at Leeds United 8 a.m. USA
Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton 10:30 a.m. USA
Soccer: Women
SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand 2 p.m. ABC
College Softball
Texas Tech vs. LSU 8 a.m. SECN
Washington vs. Clemson 9 a.m. ESPNU
Wisconsin vs. UCLA 11 a.m. ESPNU
UCLA vs. Florida St. 6 p.m. ESPN
Tennis
ATP: Marseille, Rio de Janeiro, Delray Beach Finals; WTA: Doha 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco, WTA: Doha, Guadalajara 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP: Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco, WTA: Doha, Guadalajara 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
College Wrestling
Virginia Tech at NC State 5 p.m. ACCN
Iowa at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN