Sunday, Feb. 20

Auto/Motorsports Racing

NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500 1:30 p.m. FOX

AMA Arenacross: Round 9 5 p.m. CBSSN

AMA Arenacross: Round 10 6 p.m. CBSSN

NHRA: Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals 9 p.m. FS1

College Baseball

Rice at Texas 1 p.m. LHN

College Basketball: Men

Michigan at Wisconsin noon CBS

Houston at Wichita St. noon ESPN

Providence at Butler noon FS1

Temple at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPN2

Missouri St. at N. Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU

George Mason at Fordham 1:30 p.m. USA

Memphis at SMU 2 p.m. ESPN

Marquette at Creighton 2 p.m. FS1

New Mexico at San Jose St. 3 p.m. CBSSN

Rutgers at Purdue 4:30 p.m. FS1

Washington St. at Southern Cal 6:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi St. at Missouri 7 p.m. SECN

College Basketball: Women

Wake Forest at Boston College 11 a.m. ACCN

North Carolina at Florida St. 11 a.m. BSSW

UMass at Davidson 11 a.m. CBSSN

Texas at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Auburn 11 a.m. SECN

Tennessee at South Carolina noon ABC

Purdue at Rutgers noon BTN

Virginia Tech at Louisville 1 p.m. ACCN

Syracuse at NC State 1 p.m. BSSW

Georgetown at UConn 1 p.m. CBSSN

Kentucky at Arkansas 1 p.m. SECN

Maryland at Michigan 2 p.m. BTN

Arizona at Washington St. 2 p.m. PAC12N

Pittsburgh at Virginia 3 p.m. ACCN

Stanford at Oregon 3 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

Florida at LSU 3 p.m. SECN

Northwestern at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN

Houston at Tulane 5 p.m. ESPNU

Alabama at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SECN

Pro Basketball 

G-League: Ignite at Cleveland 1 p.m. NBATV

NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron 7 p.m. TBS

NBA All-Star Game: Team Durant vs. Team LeBron 7 p.m. TNT

Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series

SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Harris Chain 7 a.m. FS1

Golf

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational noon GOLF

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational 2 p.m. CBS

PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

College Gymnastics: Women

UCLA at Arizona St. 4 p.m. PAC12N

Pro Hockey

Carolina at Pittsburgh noon NHLN

Dallas at Arizona 6 p.m. BSSW

Rodeo: PBR

Ticketsmarter Invitational, Championship Round 11 a.m. CBS

Ticketsmarter Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round 7 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby: Men

NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Newcastle 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2

Soccer: Men

SPFL: Rangers FC at Dundee United FC 6 a.m. CBSSN

UEFA Champions League 8 a.m. CBSSN

Premier: Manchester United at Leeds United 8 a.m. USA

Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton 10:30 a.m. USA

Soccer: Women

SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand 2 p.m. ABC

College Softball

Texas Tech vs. LSU 8 a.m. SECN

Washington vs. Clemson 9 a.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin vs. UCLA 11 a.m. ESPNU

UCLA vs. Florida St. 6 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

ATP: Marseille, Rio de Janeiro, Delray Beach Finals; WTA: Doha 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco, WTA: Doha, Guadalajara 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP: Dubai, Santiago, Acapulco, WTA: Doha, Guadalajara 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

College Wrestling

Virginia Tech at NC State 5 p.m. ACCN

Iowa at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

 
 

