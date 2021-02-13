Sunday, Feb. 14

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW

Auto Racing Glance

NASCAR Cup: Daytona 500 1:30 p.m. FOX

College Basketball: Men

Michigan at Wisconsin noon CBS

Memphis at Houston noon ESPN

Tulane at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU

Nebraska at Penn St. 2 p.m. BTN

Loyola-Chicago at Drake 2 p.m. ESPN2

Marquette at Seton Hall 2 p.m. FS1

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN

Wichita State at SMU 3 p.m. ESPNU

Miami at Notre Dame 5 p.m. ACCN

Colgate at Army 5 p.m. CBSSN

Oregon St. at Arizona St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Minnesota at Maryland 6 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Wake Forest at Clemson 11 a.m. ACCN

VCU at Dayton 11 a.m. ESPNU

LSU at South Carolina 11 a.m. SECN

Northwestern at Ohio St. 11:30 a.m. BTN

Louisville at Syracuse noon ESPN2

Miami at Florida St. 1 p.m. ACCN

Washington at Arizona 1 p.m. PAC12N

Georgia at Missouri 1 p.m. SECN

Tennessee at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi St. at Mississippi 3 p.m. SECN

Texas at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Nebraska 4 p.m. FS1

Alabama at Auburn 5 p.m. SECN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Boston at Washington noon NBATV

Portland at Dallas 6:45 p.m. FSSW

Portland at Dallas 6:45 p.m. ESPN

Cleveland at LA Clippers 9 p.m. NBATV

LA Lakers at Denver 9:05 p.m. ESPN

Biathlon

IBU: World Championships 1 a.m. (Mon) NBCSN

Bowling

PBA: Players Championship, South Region  noon FS1

Fishing

AFTCO Bassmaster Elite 7 a.m. ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon GOLF

PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2 p.m. CBS

Pro Hockey

Washington at Pittsburgh 2 p.m. NBC

Colorado at Vegas 6 p.m. NBCSN

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

Rodeo

PBR: Built Ford Tough Invitational 11 a.m. CBS

PBR: Built Ford Tough Invitational 4 p.m. CBSSN

PBR: Built Ford Tough Invitational 7 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

Premiership: London at Exeter 6 a.m. NBCSN

Six Nations: France at Ireland 9:30 p.m. NBCSN

Skiing

FIS: World Alpine Championships 11 a.m. NBC

FIS: World Alpine Championships 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

Serie A: Atalanta at Cagliari 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

Premier: Manchester United at West Bromwich Albion 8 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Leeds United at Arsenal 10:25 a.m. NBCSN

Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS2

Speedskating

ISU: World Speed Skating Championships 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. TENNIS

Australian Open 8 p.m. ESPN2

Phillip Island Trophy Early Rounds 8 p.m. TENNIS

Australian Open 2 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

College Volleyball: Women

Purdue at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN

Washington at UCLA 5 p.m. PAC12N

Penn St. at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

California at Stanford 7 p.m. PAC12N

