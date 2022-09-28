You’re ready for bed, so you turn off the lights and pull down the shades. Sure, a little light may stream from the sides of the window, or beam from your alarm clock, or TV modem, or cell phone. No big deal, right? Think again. It turns out that even tiny amounts of nighttime light—from any source—may be harmful to your heart.
One recent study found that older adults ages 63 to 84 who were exposed to even moderate amounts of ambient light during bedtime were more likely to be obese, have diabetes, and have high blood pressure – all risk factors for heart disease – compared to adults who were not exposed to any light during the night. Another study involving adults in their 20s showed that light exposure during sleep can also increase insulin resistance.
Studies suggest that light exposure at night can disrupt the body’s normal circadian rhythm, the 24-hour internal body clock that controls your sleep/wake cycle. This can trigger a cascade of metabolic or biochemical changes that affect glucose and cardiovascular regulation, boosting the risk of heart disease. Research suggests that not getting enough bright light during the day increases one’s sensitivity to light at night and that some people may be genetically predisposed to light sensitivity at night.
Increasing exposure to natural sunlight during the day is just as critical to protecting your heart and your sleep health as limiting exposure to artificial light. Getting exposure to sunlight during the day, particular early morning sunlight, is important. This signal is critical for the regulation of circadian rhythms, which impact many core functions of the body, including blood pressure and metabolism. This daytime light helps you improve your sleep at night—which, in turn, can have a positive effect on your overall health and wellbeing.
Here are some ways to reduce the amount of light in the bedroom. Turn off lamps, computers, tablets, cell phones, and other light-emitting electronics before going to bed. Some devices, particularly cell phones, emit wavelengths of blue light that can mimic daylight and interrupt sleep. Studies have also linked blue light exposure at night to increased cardiovascular risks, including obesity. As a result, some health experts recommend using a blue-light filter if avoiding the device altogether is not possible.
If you have light coming in from the windows, cover it fully or, at a minimum, move your bed so the light isn’t shining in your face. For the safety of older people, researchers do recommend a small, warm-colored nightlight—like red or amber—to reduce the chances of falls at night.
Other sleep tips: going to bed and waking up at the same time daily and reducing caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol intake before bed. If you still have trouble sleeping at night, consult your healthcare provider.