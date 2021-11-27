DALLAS (AP) — Davis Brin passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, three different ball carriers also scored and Tulsa fended off SMU 34-31 in a see-saw game to end the regular season on Saturday.
Zack Long kicked field goals of 36 and 27 yards with the latter, coming with 4:06 left in the game, providing just enough to preserve the win.
Tulsa (6-6, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) was in a 17-0 hole barely more than a quarter into the contest. The Golden Hurricane rallied with 31 unanswered points into a seemingly comfortable 31-17 lead with 13:30 to go.
But SMU (6-4, 4-4) rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, pulling within 34-31 when Tyler Levine crashed into the end zone from the 2 to cap a 69-yard drive with 2:50 left.
Tulsa’s LJ Wallace recovered the ensuing onside kick and the Golden Hurricane ran the clock.
The loss was SMU’s first at home this season. Tanner Mordecai, who threw for 298 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs, set the conference single-season record with 39 TDs.