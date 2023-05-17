Rangers 7, Braves 4
Dane Dunning turned in another terrific start in place of the injured Jacob deGrom, Adolis Garcia ripped a two-run homer and Texas held on to beat Atlanta in Arlington.
Dunning (4-0), who moved into the Rangers’ rotation after deGrom landed on the injured list in late April, allowed one run on six hits while hitting one batter and striking out four over six innings. Over his three starts in place of deGrom, Dunning has given up three runs in 17 innings.
Braves starter Jared Shuster (0-2), who opened the season in the Braves’ rotation before being sent to Triple-A, gave up three runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts over a career-high five innings. Texas catcher Jonah Heim extended his hitting streak to 14 games.
Atlanta scored its lone run off Dunning on an RBI single by Orlando Arcia in the second inning for an early 1-0 lead, but Texas took control of the game from there.
The Rangers jumped in front 3-1 in the fourth inning. Nathaniel Lowe laced an RBI double, and Garcia followed with his two-run shot off Shuster.
Astros 7, Cubs 3
Yordan Alvarez extended his career-long hitting streak with an RBI double that ignited a four-run fourth inning, leading host Houston to an interleague victory over Chicago.
Alvarez finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs while extending his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 36 games, the latter extending his franchise mark to start a season. He helped the Astros hand Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (6-1) his worst outing of the season (five runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over six innings).
Houston right-hander Cristian Javier (4-1) had no such issues. He did allow Cubs first baseman Matt Mervis’ first career homer, but allowed only three other runners to reach, none getting beyond first base. Javier allowed one run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.