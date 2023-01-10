Former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg, center, and his lawyer Nicholas Gravante arrive for a sentencing hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday in New York City. Weisselberg was given a five-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to 15 state crimes last year and agreeing to testify against the Trump Organization this past fall. Weisselberg will serve his prison sentence on Rikers Island and will have five years of probation after his release.