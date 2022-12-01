SLOCUM — The Troup Tigers captured two wins in the Slocum Boys Basketball Tournament on Thursday.
The Tigers defeated Normangee (34-19) and Huntington JV (61-30).
Against Normangee, Troup was led by Jarett Castillo (12) and Colby Turner (10). Castillo and Turner each hit two 3-pointers.
Troup actually trailed 6-0 after the first quarter, but rebounded for a 13-11 halftime lead. Normangee retook the lead 17-15 after three quarters. Troup then outscored Normangee in the fourth quarter, 19-2, to capture the win.
Others scoring for Troup were Carson Davenport (6), Ty Lovelady (2), Trae Davis (2) and Chris Calley (2).
Scoring for the Panthers (1-4) were Dallas Jones (7), Trey Kirven (6), Keelan Adams (4) and Brody Swearingen (2). Kirven had two 3-pointers.
The Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season with the win over the Huntington JV.
Davis (15), Castillo (13) and Bryce Wallum (1) were all in double figures. Other scoring for Troup were Davenport (7), Payton Elliott (6), Turner (4), Grayson Hearon (4) and Lovelady (2).
Davis had three treys with one each by Castillo and Davenport.
Pete Maniwich led the Red Devils with 23 points, followed by Toby Forrester (4) and Stephen Moreno (3). Maniwich had seven 3-pointers with one by Moreno.