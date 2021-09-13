Longview and Tyler could see between a half-inch and an inch of rain as the remains of Tropical Storm Nicholas move through the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Upwards of 3 inches of rain is possible in Lufkin based on the projected inland path of the storm, the service said Monday. Given the current track, the threat for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding could become more of a concern across parts of lower East Texas and North Central Louisiana by the middle of the week, according to the NWS Shreveport office.
At 10 a.m. Monday, Longview, Tyler and much of East Texas remained in the storm's cone of uncertainty, meaning the weakened center of Nicholas could pass over the region sometime after landfall. The projection brings a 10% to 20% chance the area could experience tropical storm-force winds at some point during the next few days.
The NWS said the earliest likely arrival time of any tropical storm-force winds in East Texas would be around 8 a.m. today, though the winds could arrive sooner, depending on the speed of the storm.
The Shreveport office said Nicholas could lead to heavy rain and isolated flash flooding across the southern parts of East Texas and North Louisiana. It added that depending on later storm track and intensity, the threat could expand farther north to include more of the region up to the Interstate 20 corridor. In addition, some weak and short-lived tornadoes could be possible.
The Shreveport office said the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding will increase later in the week. As much as 3-6 inches of rainfall are possible over Deep East Texas into parts of North Central Louisiana through Friday.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport office has scheduled an update about the storm for 11 a.m. today.