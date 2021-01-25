BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The UT Tyler track and field team picked up the 2021 season where they left off when the 2020 season was cut short, as the Patriots continued to attack the school records and all-time performance list with four new school records at the season-opening Samford Invitational Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
School Records: Summer Grubbs, a 2020 All-Lone Star Conference first team performer, broke her own school record in the 400 meters, taking a full second and then some off her previous best with a new standard of 58.91 seconds. Newcomer Audrey O'Connor broke the school record in the shot put in her first competition as a Patriot, throwing 12.11 meters (39'-8 ¾") on Friday. She extended her new program-best mark in Saturday's meet, throwing 12.35 meters (40'-6 ¼").
Antonio Chavez notched a school-record in the 5,000 meters, recording a time of 15:21.80 to beat the previous mark by a 22-second margin. The final school record performance came from Destiny Parker, who established the program-best in the triple jump with a best mark of 9.99 meters (32'-9½").
Top Women's Performances: Along with Audrey O'Connor setting the school record in the shot put before breaking it again the next day, Summer Grubbs (400 meters) and Destiny Parker (triple jump) collected school records as UT Tyler produced seven additional performances to the program's all-time best performance list.
On Friday, Ashlyn Rogers (pole vault) and Ashlee Taylor (high jump) cleared bars which were good for second on the program all-time list in their events. Rogers cleared 2.95 meters (9'-8") in the pole vault, while Taylor jumped 1.59 meters (5'-2½") in the high jump. O'Connor added to her record-setting weekend by adding the No. 5 all-time mark at UT Tyler in the women's weight throw with a toss of 13.20 meters (43'-3¾"). On the track, Kyra Winn and Tiffany Vargas both produced top-10 efforts in the 800 meters, with Winn moving to fourth on the list with a time of 2:34.46 while Vargas moved into eighth with a time of 2:39.19.
A day later, O'Connor broke her own shot put record and improved her weight throw mark by over three feet to 14.18 meters (46'-6¼") while remaining fifth on the program list in that event. Parker notched the triple jump school record, and MyKaela Alfred moved to fifth on the program's all-time performance list in the 200 meters with a time of 27.54 seconds.
Top Men's Performances: In addition to Antonio Chavez's school-record performance in the 5,000 meters, UT Tyler produced six additional performances for the program's list of all-time best performances. A day later, the Patriots produced another six efforts which made the program's all-time list.
To kick off the weekend, Jack Gipson and Kalen Barlow each added to the Chavez 5,000-meter mark with the second-best all-time performances in their events. Gipson improved his personal-best in the 5,000 meters to 15:39.90, while Barlow ran 4:21.96 in the mile. Angel Contreras and Seth Andrade also moved into the program's all-time top-five in the 5,000, with Contreras moving to third (15:39.91) while Andrade ranks fifth after posting a time of 16:05.53. Alex Rodriguez threw 14.31 meters (46'-11½") in the shot put, claiming third on the program list until he moved up a spot with his Saturday performance, and Arsheal Ates moved into fourth in program history in the 400 meters with his time of 50.44.
On Saturday in the mile, Chavez ran a time of 4:27.77, which puts him third on the all-time list, while Jack Gipson moved to fifth (4:32.17) and Seth Andrade cracked the top-10 with a time of 4:36.62. In the throws, Ty McDaniel won the men's weight throw competition, hitting 16.63 meters (54'-6¾") while Alex Rodriguez won the shot put with a mark of 15.29 meters (50'-2") to move to second in program history. Bowie Tanner's personal-best weight throw mark of 13.54 meters (44'-5¼") ranks seventh in program history, and Kalen Barlow's time of 1:58.17 in the 800 meters put him fourth in program history.
What's Next: The Patriots return to action next weekend, traveling to Topeka (Kan.) to take part in the Washburn University Open (Jan. 29-30).