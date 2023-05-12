COLEMAN COUNTY -- A lot of times a plan does not come together in hunting. Maybe most of the time.
Pattern a big deer and then all of a sudden the rut kicks in and he is seen miles away. Find a dove field or marsh full of ducks and a cold front arrives and they are gone. Try to get your daughter-in-law a Rio Grande turkey and failing for 10 years because of a bird showing up in the dark, a tornado swirling two fields away, a neighbor busting a roost and scaring off a tom that had been working for 30 minutes, or most recently, a late season cold front that blows in behind wind gusts up to 40 mph.
Mary has been hunting for years, and there are times I have gotten her on some good hunts for deer and dove. But for about a decade her husband, Tristan, and I have worked to get her a gobbler. We have not been in bad spots, it is just that something wrong always seems to happen.
This year we were on the Hemphill Ranch and based on reports from rancher Heath Hemphill and others, our late season timing was good. It has been a cooler than normal early spring and while eastern Texas has been flush with rainfall, it has been sparse in Central Texas causing a late green-up.
So gobbling activity was running late or sporadic.
Only a handful of hunters had been in the gate before us, so as Hemphill showed us around one 4,000-acre pasture and a second equally-sized area, everyone was pretty optimistic that this would be the year.
During the ride-around, Hemphill pointed out several spots that have been productive over the years and told us stories about having grown up hunting turkeys on the ranch that has belonged to his family since the 1800s. Like most ranches across the state, it just does not have the number of birds it once did even though better range management practices are used now than they were years ago.
Hemphill mentioned that when he was young, it was not uncommon to see 600 birds at a time in farm fields below his family’s house. The first time he ever used a box call, probably the first time any bird on the ranch had ever heard one, he instantly had nine gobblers within shotgun range. Through the years he has taken turkeys with a .410, 20- and 12-gauge shotguns.
Those days are gone, and sightings are more scarce, but not uncommon.
With the evening too windy to attempt to roost birds, Mary and Tristan went blind the first morning into a draw Hemphill thought would be the best option. The wind was still blowing and while a turkey might be able to hear a box call, if one were around it would have to be on top of the hunters for them to hear it respond.
The hunt, like so many before it, ended in failure. They saw one hen and three pigs.
That afternoon Mary returned solo to the same spot hoping one would at least show up at a nearby feeder. Again, the birds were no shows.
Although I do not like afternoon hunts for turkeys, I opted to go near another feeder hoping to call a little and maybe entice a lonesome gobbler in. Surprisingly after a few yelp attempts it worked, almost. Thirty minutes after a call I saw a bright red object about 60 yards away. A second glance I realized it was a tom that had come in search of my hen calls.
Even with a 12-gauge, the bird was out of reach. Carry a 28-gauge with No. 7 BOSS turkey loads, all I could do was watch and hope it closed the distance to the 15 yards or so I felt comfortable with.
Instead it left, only to come back again about 20 minutes later. This time it was close enough I could judge it to be at least 2 years old based on its beard and waited for a clean head shot.
I did not know what to expect when I did shoot, but certainly did not expect the bird to immediately fly. I was even more shocked after swinging to take a second longer shot then watch as the bird fell dead to the ground.
A hunt postmortem showed a single pellet to the brain and several more into the neck. Whether they came from the first or second shot I will never know, but I immediately felt excitement for having taken the bird and remorse that Mary had not.
The next morning was perfect weather-wise. Cool temps and a light wind. Mary and Tristan returned to the same draw where she continued her run of no turkeys. They never heard a peep or saw a beard. It was perplexing, but when hunting, especially for Mary with turkeys, it shows the best plans often go astray.