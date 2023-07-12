BULLARD — University of Alabama senior Elina Sinz showed a dominant performance against two talented opponents on Wednesday at Eagle’s Bluff Country Club to advance to the quarterfinals at the 102nd Women’s Texas Amateur.
After defeating No. 32 seed Euben Shim of Woodway 6-and-4 in the morning’s Round of 32, Sinz found herself 2 up through nine holes in the Round of 16 against Granbury’s Mason Lewis, a sophomore at the University of North Texas. Sinz played steady on the back nine before closing things out on 16.
Sinz will face Irving’s Hunter Nugent Thursday in the quarterfinals in a highly anticipated matchup between two well-experienced players.
McKinney’s Amari Smith, the No. 31 seed, upset No. 2 seed Kate Prickell in the Round of 32, winning 2 up.
“The number one thing is I just like to have fun with match play and remain calm,” Smith said. The University of North Georgia senior then went on to make another upset by defeating Austin’s Vera Yi. Smith made the top 32 for match play by winning in a playoff on Tuesday during the qualifying round.
The three, four, and five seeds all advanced into the Round of 16. The fourth seed Sydney Givens of Austin showed her toughness by winning her match in 19 holes. Givens went on to win in dominant fashion in her Round of 16 matchup by winning 5 and 4. Givens is going into her senior year at Austin Vandegrift High where the Lady Vipers just claimed the UIL 6A State Golf Championship.
Arlington’s Madison Le upset seventh-seeded Tristan Gabbard in dominant fashion winning 3-and-2 in a Round of 32 match. Le went on to win again in an impressive 4-and-3 showing over Madison Brown.
Irving’s Hunter Nugent had a dramatic day and claimed her spot in the quarterfinals via winning in 19 holes in the Round of 32 and 1 up in the Round of 16.
Lubbock’s own Haley Vargas played some incredible golf by winning 1 up in the Round of 32 and 2 up in the Round of 16 to move into the quarterfinals.
“I had a few miscued shots here and there but struck it really well coming in,” the senior at Kansas State said. Vargas takes on a very hot Sydney Givens.
In the last matchup of the Round of 16, Kerrville’s Raleygh Simpson upset third-seeded Alise Kundson on No. 18.
The heat played a larger role. The morning started in the low 80s with cloudy weather and calm winds. Closer to 11 a.m. the sun came out and the temperature climbed into the high 90s. By 3 p.m. the heat index reached 105.
Three of the 16 matches in the morning’s Round of 32 went to extra holes, highlighted by a 21-hole marathon between Spicewood’s Emma Vonn Hoffmann and Coppell’s Lauren Rios. Von Hoffmann showed her toughness and finished it out on a fun but challenging third hole at Eagle’s Bluff.
The Championship Match Play Bracket quarterfinals begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. The semifinals follow in the afternoon, setting the stage for the final match on Friday morning.