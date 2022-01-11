INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll of the season after winning its second national title by beating Alabama.
The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes in the poll presented by Regions Bank to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia's only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980 after its first championship.
The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the final rankings for the third time since 2011.
Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines' best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997 and their first top-10 finish since 2006.
No. 4 Cincinnati, which became the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach the playoff, finished with its best final ranking. So did No. 5 Baylor; the Bears' previous best finish in the AP poll was No. 7 in 2014.
Ohio State was No. 6 and Oklahoma State finished seventh. The Cowboys had their best finish in the poll since they were third in 2011.
Notre Dame was eighth, Michigan State was ninth and Oklahoma was 10th, giving the Big 12 three top 10 teams.
It is Michigan State's first top-10 finish since a string of three straight from 2013-15. The two Big Ten schools from the state of Michigan both finished the season ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 1999.
Utah was No. 12, BYU was 19th and Utah State was No. 24, marking the first time the Beehive State has had all three of its major college football teams finish the season ranked.
Clemson finished 14th, snapping a string of six straight seasons in which the Tigers were no worse than fourth in the final Top 25.
---
The Top Twenty Five
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (61) 14-1 1525 3
2. Alabama 13-2 1464 1
3. Michigan 12-2 1361 2
4. Cincinnati 13-1 1349 4
5. Baylor 12-2 1259 6
6. Ohio St. 11-2 1247 7
7. Oklahoma St. 12-2 1177 9
8. Notre Dame 11-2 1039 5
9. Michigan St. 11-2 1026 11
10. Oklahoma 11-2 966 14
11. Mississippi 10-3 926 8
12. Utah 10-4 851 10
13. Pittsburgh 11-3 741 13
14. Clemson 10-3 538 19
15. Wake Forest 11-3 533 20
16. Louisiana-Lafayette 13-1 517 16
17. Houston 12-2 513 21
18. Kentucky 10-3 446 25
19. BYU 10-3 435 12
20. NC State 9-3 382 18
21. Arkansas 9-4 371 22
22. Oregon 10-4 364 15
23. Iowa 10-4 171 17
24. Utah St. 11-3 163 -
25. San Diego St. 12-2 137 -
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno St. 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1.
---
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM ALL GAMES in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received..
Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (62) 14-1 1550 3
2. Alabama 13-2 1488 1
3. Michigan 12-2 1398 2
4. Cincinnati 13-1 1346 4
5. Ohio State 11-2 1279 7
6. Baylor 12-2 1275 6
7. Oklahoma St. 12-2 1197 9
8. Michigan State 11-2 1066 10
9. Notre Dame 11-2 1028 5
10. Oklahoma 11-2 994 13
11. Mississippi 10-3 909 8
12. Utah 10-4 877 11
13. Pittsburgh 11-3 742 12
14. Wake Forest 11-3 609 19
15. Kentucky 10-3 592 20
16. Clemson 10-3 528 22
17. Houston 12-2 510 21
18. Louisiana-Layfayette 13-1 502 17
19. NC State 9-3 453 18
20. Arkansas 9-4 354 24
21. Oregon 10-4 336 15
22. Brigham Young 10-3 284 14
23. Iowa 10-4 276 16
24. Utah State 11-3 142 NR
25. Texas A&M 8-4 133 23
Dropped out: No. 25 Texas-San Antonio (12-2).
Others receiving votes: San Diego State (12-2) 114; Wisconsin (9-4) 75; Air Force (10-3) 42; Minnesota (9-4) 23; Texas-San Antonio (12-2) 11; Coastal Carolina (11-2) 7; Purdue (9-4) 6; Fresno State (10-3) 3; Army (9-4) 1.