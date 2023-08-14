Georgia quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff (12) and Carson Beck (15) warm up before the G — Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 15 in Athens, Ga. Beck has attempted 58 passes over the past three seasons. Third-year player Brock Vandagriff was a five-star recruit. The Georgia Bulldogs are the preseason No. 1 team in the AP College Football Poll.