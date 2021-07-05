As fans when you see your team's schedule for the first time, there are games you circle — the must-attend contests.
Each week during the high school football season, there are always marquee matchups, rivalry games and, of course, district showdowns.
Whether's it's the season opener or the first district game, or a crosstown rivalry (John Tyler vs. Lee) or national televised game (Longview at JT) or a battle of bragging rights contest (Chapel Hill vs. Whitehouse) or just an old-fashion grudge meet, each week has something for fans.
Here are our list of top games for 2019. Of course, there will be surprise teams and upsets, so the list could change during the season.
No. 1
Longview vs. John Tyler
Thursday, Sept. 12, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
The two old rivals once played for district championships and now it is for bragging rights. There is even a dispute about the number of wins and losses.
According to Joe Lee Smith’s TexasHighSchoolFootballHistory.com, JT and Longview have played 95 times with the Lobos leading 48-40-7. Smith, a Tyler resident, was the longtime Lamar University sports information director and he is a member of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.
"I will carry as 48-40-7 in favor of Longview because I do not include forfeits of a game played since I don't know all the forfeited games in history," Smith said in an email to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
But Lobohistory.com says Longview leads 50-38-7.
The Lobos have won the last two meeting (41-13 in 2018 and 28-19 in 2017).
Get your tickets and your popcorn as both teams are expected to be in the top 10. Longview is ranked No. 6 in Class 6A by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, while the Lions are ranked No. 6 in Class 5A Division I.
If you can't make it to The Rose, the game is scheduled to be on national television on one of the ESPN family of networks.
Plus, Aggies and Longhorns will have an interest as Lobo QB Haynes King is a Texas A&M commit, while JT DB/RB Kitan Crawford is a Texas commit.
Also, the two clubs are two of the winningest programs in the state. Longview ranks No. 8 with 726 wins, while the Lions are No. 11 at 717.
And with Longview winning last year's state title, the Lobos have pulled within one of the Lions' three state championships.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
No. 2
Longview vs. Lufkin
Friday, Aug. 30, John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin
Another treat for Piney Woods fans, will have the Lobos and Panthers meeting for the 83nd time. According to Lobohistory.com, the Lobos lead the series 41-37-4 with Longview having won the last three matchups.
Last year's season opener was televised from Lobo Stadium and it resulted in a great game, a Lobo 35-28 victory.
Just like JT and Longview, Lufkin and the Lobos were once fierce district rivals, but now just call them fierce rivals.
The Lobos and Panthers have met three times in the playoffs since 2014, all Longview wins.
That won't happen this season as the two are in different classifications.
Get your tickets and climb those steep steps at Abe Martin. If you want to stay home, there will be live look-ins from Fox Sports Southwest.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 3
Tyler Lee vs. John Tyler
Saturday, Sept. 7, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
One of the classics in Texas High School Football.
The field is awash in red and blue for a spectacular setting. The bragging rights are treasured despite the fact the rivals are not playing in the same district.
The game means so much to the players, students and community, along with the bands, drill teams, flag corps, etc. They even have a competition to see which school gathers the most food for the East Texas Food Bank.
The Lions lead the series with Red Raiders, 33-29-1. The teams, however, have split the last four meetings with JT winning 65-21 last year. This will be the 64th meeting between the Tyler schools, which dates back to 1958.
Both teams are celebrating memories this year as JT is honoring the 1994 state football championship season and Lee is honoring the 2004 state football championship season. Plus, the seventh class of the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
No. 4
Van vs. Lindale
Friday, Sept. 13, Eagle Stadium, Lindale
The school boundaries are right next to each other and it's taught from a young age, Eagles don't like Vandals and Vandals don't like Eagles. Just red and blue don't play well together. Well, something like that.
It is such a fun rivalry.
Plus, Lindale is hoping to show off its new digs as the renovation of Eagle Stadium is "hopefully" finished in time to host the game.
Both squads have high expectations for this season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 5
Whitehouse vs. Chapel Hill
Friday, Sept. 6, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
It's not like exactly like England and France, but a body of water — Lake Tyler — separates these two rivals. And it is like Texas and Oklahoma, the two play at a neutral site in Tyler.
It is an electric atmosphere with the First Ladies and Highlighters bringing their best games as well.
The Wildcats have won the last seven meetings to lead the overall series, 16-14-2. The Bulldogs are ready to get back in the game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 6
Spring Hill vs. Gladewater
Friday, Aug. 30, Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium, Gladewater
This is a game that would spark interest whether it is the first game of the season or in Week 11.
Gladewater standout Jonny Louvier is the new head football coach at Spring Hill, which has not seen the postseason since 2004.
In 2001, Louvier quarterbacked the Gladewater Bears to a thrilling 21-20 second-round playoff win over Steve Gaddis' Spring Hill Panthers.
Now, Louvier will be donning the blue & white of the Panthers instead of the orange & black of the Bears.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 7
Carthage vs. Jacksonville
Friday, Aug. 30, Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Now only does it match the powerhouse Carthage Bulldogs against the Indians, but it will be the first game at the renovated Tomato Bowl, a place where many traditions abound.
After playing all their games on the road in 2018, the Indians will finally get to play at home.
The Flaming J pregame tradition, by the Jacksonville students, has become a permanent fixture now that the $16 million renovation of the historic Tomato Bowl stadium is complete. Students no longer have to build their own “J” to burn before games — the renovated stadium features a giant, gas-powered metal “J” that will light up before games and each time the football team makes a touchdown.
The once cracked and failing concrete seating of the original facility has been fixed, and seating capacity has been expanded with room for more than 8,000 spectators. The press box has nearly tripled in size and features state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment overlooking the field, and the new scoreboard has a 40-foot monitor.
Carthage visiting is a nice way to christen the new Tomato Bowl.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 8
Grandview vs. Malakoff
Friday, Sept. 20, Tiger Stadium, Malakoff
This is a rematch of last year's Class 3A Division I state championship game, won by the Zebras 35-21 when they scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.
It was the second meeting of the season between the two with the Zebras winning 28-7 in Grandview during a non-district matchup.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine predicts another state final between the two with Grandview No. 1 in the preseason poll and the Tigers No. 2.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 9
Marshall vs. Longview
Friday, Sept. 6, Lobo Stadium, Longview
This is the fourth most-played series in the state of Texas, trailing only El Campo-Bay City (115 times), Denison-Sherman (114) and Cuero-Yoakum (110).
Longview and Marshall, which began playing in 1909, will play for the 109th time this season.
The Lobos have won 17 of the last 18 matchups and lead the overall series, 61-42-5. This will be the 87th straight meeting.
Both teams have lofty goals in 2019 with Longview eyeing back-to-back state titles and the Mavericks favored to win District 9-5A Division I, along with a deep run into the postseason.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 10
Big Sandy vs. Hawkins
Friday, Oct. 25, Lowrance Field, Hawkins
Two communities that are separated by less than six miles sport great traditions on the football fields.
From the regional championships by Hawks' Coach Robert "Red" Lowrance's teams to Wildcats Coach Jim Norman's state title teams with Lovie Smith, David Overstreet and Cookie Mitchell, the football is in their DNA.
What better setting than a Friday night on a cool October evening.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
No. 11
Euless Trinity vs. John Tyler, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler: First meeting between the state powers after last year's game was canceled due to potential bad weather in the Metroplex.
No. 12
Hallsville vs. Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Pirate Stadium, Longview: Big rivalry opens District 9-5A Division I season.
No. 13
Spring Hill vs. White Oak, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Roughneck Stadium, White Oak: Here's another rivalry game not to miss. The Panthers have won back-to-back to games after losing five straight to the Roughnecks in the series that White Oak leads 25-24-1.
No. 14
Newton at Gilmer, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Jeff Traylor Stadium, Gilmer: It's a 3A powerhouse (Newton) vs. a 4A machine (Gilmer). Newton won 51-31 last year in Newton, but look for a bounce-back year for the Buckeyes.
No. 15
Bullard Brook Hill at Tyler Grace Community, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler: This rivalry could very well be a game that decides a playoff berth.
No. 16
Troup at Arp, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium, Arp: It will be Tiger vs. Tiger and Maroon vs. Maroon in this District 10-3A Division II matchup.
No. 17
Lindale at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse: Last year's game was played in a downpour so the battle of the bands was washed out. Hopefully, the bands are back this year plus another great game between the Smith County rivals.
No. 18
Athens at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Bear Stadium, Brownsboro: These Henderson County rivals go at it in every sport and football is no different. The Hornets love to put the Bears in hibernation and the Bears love to stir up Hornets' nest. The hospitality in Brownsboro is unmatched, plus what a spread in the press box.
No. 19
Kilgore at Henderson, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Lion Stadium, Henderson: We can't get away without mentioning the "District of Doom" so here you go. This should be a fun one.
No. 20
Tyler Lee at Longview, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Lobo Stadium, Longview: This will be the 60th meeting between the Red Raiders and Lobos. The first encounter was in 1960, two seasons after Lee began playing varsity football. Longview leads the series, 43-14-2 with the Lobos winning 14 straight. That streak follows REL having won six of seven.