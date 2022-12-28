1. “Lost Ollie.” There’s a lot to love about this series, especially when it cuts away from the human actors and focuses on his three animated toys, hitting the road to find acceptance. (Netflix)
2. “Pachinko.” This Korean drama is unlikely to become as popular as “Squid Game.” But it deserves just as much attention. (Apple TV+)
3. “Stranger Things.” After a three-year hiatus, this beloved series still delivers plenty of jolts. (Netflix)
4. “Travelin’ Band.” A thorough history of Creedence Clearwater Revival would include a thick chapter on the band’s demise. Instead, the filmmakers focus solely on the good times. (Netflix)
5. “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.” Sacha Jenkins’ documentary is the finest attempt since Ken Burns’ “Jazz” to give Satchmo his due. (Apple TV+)
6. MSNBC’s election coverage. Rachel Maddow’s quick wit and analyst Steve Kornacki’s enthusiasm made tense nights tolerable. (MSNBC)
7. “Peacemaker.” John Cena plays the DC antihero Peacemaker in this series by writer/director James Gunn, who specializes in humor. (HBO Max)
8. “Pam & Tommy.” This drama about unintentional adult-film stars Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee has is only marginally interested in titillation. (Hulu)
9. “The Rehearsal.” Figuring out whether Nathan Fielder’s latest series is a social experiment or an elaborate prank is half the fun. (HBO)
10. “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.” A fascinating stand-up special in which the talented comic reveals he’s gay. It’s not your typical yuk fest. (HBO, HBO Max)
©2022 StarTribune. Visit at startribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.