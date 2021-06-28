Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be among 84 golfers on Wednesday at The Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater, vying for three coveted spots in the 121st U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament.
Romo, along with area linksters, will be competing in the 36-hole event to see who advances to the 2021 U.S. Amateur, which is scheduled for Aug. 9-15 at historic Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Romo, a CBS Football commentator, has attempted to qualify for a wide variety of United States Golf Association and PGA Tour events over the last decade. He also played in the Texas State Open in Tyler in 2019. He is a two-winner of the American Century Championship held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
The 36-hole event is open to the public at the Tempest Golf Club (568 East Wilkins Road, Gladewater). Romo is scheduled to tee off at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on hole No. 1 and at 3 p.m. off hole No. 10.
Also in the field are nearly a dozen East Texas golfers including Tyler's Colton Cavender, an All Saints graduate who is a sophomore on the TCU golf team; Gilmer's Sam Benson (New Diana High School graduate who has signed with Weatherford College); Longview's Cade Bruce (freshman, SFA), Hudson Johnson (played at Vanderbilt and qualified for 2009 U.S. Amateur), Rhett Sellers (freshman, Rutgers) and Dr. Jonathan Walgama; Lufkin's Jaxon Griffith (freshman, SFA); Jefferson's Craig McAlpine; and Nacogdoches' JD Pitts (junior, Southern Nazarene).
The Tempest is a Par 72 layout that plays 7,229 yards from the championship tees.
Tempest is one of seven Texas U.S. Amateur qualifying sites. Any amateur with a USGA Handicap Index of 2.4 or lower is eligible to enter the 36-hole, one-day qualifier at Tempest.