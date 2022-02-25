Today is the final day for early voting in the March 1 primary. Election Day is Tuesday.
See below to view a comprehensive voting guide with everything you need to know, including a list of all candidates who will appear on the Republican and Democratic ballots. Propositions are also included.
Remaining dates, times for early voting
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today
Smith County early voting locations
Tyler
The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St.
Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Rd.
Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196.
Lindale
Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St.
Whitehouse
Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St.
Residents can see what each ballot will look like in their voting precinct at tinyurl.com/smithprimaryballots .