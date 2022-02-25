Vote here
Buy Now

The Hub at 304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler is the main early voting location. It will also be one of the locations open on Election Day.

 Maleri Mcham/Tyler Morning Telegraph File

Today is the final day for early voting in the March 1 primary. Election Day is Tuesday.

See below to view a comprehensive voting guide with everything you need to know, including a list of all candidates who will appear on the Republican and Democratic ballots. Propositions are also included.

Remaining dates, times for early voting

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today

Smith County early voting locations

Tyler

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St.

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Rd.

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196.

Lindale

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St.

Whitehouse

Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St.

Residents can see what each ballot will look like in their voting precinct at tinyurl.com/smithprimaryballots .

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags