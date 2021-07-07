Tyler Junior College speedster Alec Williams, who was a key player in the Apaches' national baseball championship run, has been named the 2021 NJCAA Division III Baseball Defensive Player of the Year.
The award is presented by the Marines.
Williams, a 6-2 freshman right fielder from Huntsville, finished with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 46 games, while collecting 75 putouts and 11 assists. Williams was also a solid hitter in the middle of the Apache lineup, compiling a .343 batting average with 29 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
"Alec is a very talented player with some big-time tools who had a tremendous year both in the field and at the plate," TJC coach Doug Wren said. "An extremely driven individual who is seeing a lot of his hard work pay off."
Williams also earned an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award®.
Tyler entered the 2021 NJCAA DIII Baseball World Series as an at-large selection and the No. 2 overall seed. Williams' strong play in right field helped power the Apaches to its sixth baseball national championship after winning all four games at the World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee.
In the World Series, Williams was 5 for 14 (.357) with three runs scored and two RBIs. In his five hits, he had a double and triple.