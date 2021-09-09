A transfer and a freshman had an immediate impact on the Tyler Junior College football team last week.
Now the duo of linebacker Xavier Benson and quarterback General Booty want to turn the standout statistics in wins for the Apaches.
They will get a chance on Saturday as TJC takes on Navarro College at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. It is the Southwest Junior College Football Conference opener.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Military and first responders will be honored on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as part of the Apaches football game against Navarro College on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. ... All current and former military personnel and first responders will be admitted free of charge with appropriate identification. Men and women of the armed forces and first responders will serve as honorary captains and a special halftime performance featuring the Apache Band, Apaches Belles and Navarro Band will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. ... Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ... Tickets are on sale by visiting the Apaches Ticketing Page (https://www.apacheathletics.com/apache-athletics-ticketing?skipMobile=1). ... Tickets for reserved seating are $7 and ends at noon Saturday. Reserved seating is not sold at the gate. General admission tickets are $5 and may be purchased online or at the stadium.