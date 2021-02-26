The Apache Ladies stayed unbeaten on the volleyball season by sweeping rival Trinity Valley Community College on Friday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Tyler Junior College is 4-0 on the season as well as in Region XIV Conference play. Earlier this week, the Apache Ladies scored a 3-2 win over No. 4 Navarro College in Tyler.
Against the Lady Cardinals, TJC won 25-16, 25-14, 25-11.
Luana Tiemann led TJC with 32 assists. Other leaders for the Apache Ladies were Jackie Howell (17 kills), Lydeke King (9 kills, 3 block assists), Claudia Lupescu (9 kills), NeTania Livingston (8 kills), Piper Warren (11 digs, 6 assists), Tawyne King (6 digs) and Isis Rabello (7 digs).
TVCC is 2-11 overall and 1-3 in league play and is scheduled to visit Coastal Bend for a 5 p.m. match on Monday.
The Apache Ladies are scheduled to host Blinn at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
On Saturday, there will be a basketball doubleheader at Wagstaff Gymnasium as the Apache Ladies (7-2) meet Texas Christian College Prep at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Apaches (4-4) taking on Paris.
Fans are still not permitted to attend the basketball games.
In a tennis match, TJC is hosting Collin College in both men's and women's competition. It is scheduled to begin at noon at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center.
The Apache Softball Invitation has been canceled for the weekend.
On Sunday, the TJC baseball team is slated to host Bossier Parish in a doubleheader at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
The Apaches are 8-2 after taking wins three wins during the week — 7-6 over Northeast Texas CC in Tyler on Tuesday; 16-11 over NE Texas in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday; and 13-2 over Bossier Parish CC in Bossier City, Louisiana on Thursday.
Fans are permitted to attend outdoor events.