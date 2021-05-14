TJC men's tennis

The Tyler Junior College tennis team will compete in the NJCAA Division I Men's National Tennis Tournament beginning Monday at Collin College in Plano. Team members include: (from row, from left)  Alvaro Saint Martin (Fr., Miramar, Argentina); Ashley Lauweriks (Fr., Sydney, Australia); Alan Magadan (Fr., McAllen), Cash Hanzlik (Fr., Portland, Ore.); (second row) Jeff Guerrero (So., Queretaro, Mexico); Jaycer Lyeons (So., Houston), Lamar Bartley (So., London, England), Yassir Kilani (So., Rabat, Morocco); and Ryo Minakata (Kobe, Japan).

 TJC Athletics

