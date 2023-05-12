TJC tennis men
The Tyler Junior College Apaches will be competing in the NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tennis Tournament beginning on Monday in McKinney. Team members include: sophomore Peter Blair (Tyler), freshman Andrew Change (Roanoke), sophomore Diego Dalisay (Madrid, Spain), freshman Juan Carlos Garcia (Elche, Spain), freshman Naithaolin “Calvin” Golmei (Manipur, India), freshman Nikola Keremedchiev (Sophia, Bulgaria), freshman Faiz Nasyam (Mumbai, India), freshman Dan Persson (Auckland, New Zealand), sophomore Tim Riedel (Hanover, German), sophomore Emilio Vila (Jalisco, Mexico) and sophomore Mikaeel Woodman (Cape Town, South Africa). Dash Connell is head coach of the Apaches.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Junior College Athletics

