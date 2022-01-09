BRENHAM — TJC made it a weekend sweep of South Zone opponents by capturing a 58-43 win over Blinn College on Sunday in a Region XIV Conference basketball game.
On Saturday, the Apaches defeated Coastal Bend 77-64 in Beeville.
Tyler Junior College (10-6, 5-1) returns to play on Wednesday, hosting Paris Junior College at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Buccaneers (9-9, 2-5) travel to Beeville on Wednesday to face Coastal Bend in a 7 p.m. start.
The Apaches started fast, jetting out to a 31-16 halftime lead.
Leading Blinn was sophomore guard Calvin Carpenter, who tallied 15 points. Freshman center Alex Tsynkevich followed with 10.