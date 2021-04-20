For the first time in program history, the Tyler Junior College softball program will host a softball game on campus on Thursday, Aprili 22nd vs. Weatherford College. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
The game will be played at Tyler Junior College's practice facility which is located just north of the intersection of Divine Street and Porter Avenue. The practice facility was developed in the summer of 2019 to give Apache softball a location closer to campus to conduct daily workouts and for the potential future development of an on campus facility. Since the program's inception in 2014 the Apaches have played home games at locations throughout the Tyler area.
"We are extremely excited for an opportunity to play this game on campus and believe it will be a wonderful chance for our softball student-athletes to perform in front of their classmates," said Athletic Director Kevin Vest. "We also continue to be excited about the future potential for this site and what could become a great home field atmosphere on our campus."
Limited parking is available inside the gate leading to the practice facility. There is additional overflow parking available near the corner of Divine and Porter and at the adjacent Murphy Tennis Center. Additionally, fans are encouraged to bring a lawn chair as there will be limited bleacher seating available.
Tyler Junior College asks that all fans follow appropriate social distancing and face covering protocols when attending all Apache Athletic events.