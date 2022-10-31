TJC soccer
Buy Now

TJC's Luis Flores (9) moves the ball against Blinn defenders Flynn Toon (26) and Abraham Lopez (15) during Saturday's Region XIV soccer semifinal at Pat Hartley Field in Tyler.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.