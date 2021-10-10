The No. 1 Apache Ladies, the two-time defending national champion, defeated rival and No. 12 Navarro College 2-0 on Saturday in Corsicana.
Tyler Junior College improves to 14-0 overall and 10-0 in Region XIV. Navarro saw its six-game winning streak snapped and fall to 7-3 overall and in Region XIV.
Tyler took a 1-0 lead with about 15 minutes remaining until halftime when Tessa Thornton scored off an assist from Kassandra Leonce.
TJC made it 2-0 when Tami Groendijk hit a rocket from about 40 yards that found the back of the net with about 10 minutes to go in the game.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for all 90 minutes for the TJC clean sheet.
Apache Ladies coach Corey Rose commended the play of defenders Mady Hatch, Hanna Masuko and Rocio Fernandez.
TJC returns to play on Wednesday, hosting Northeast Texas in a 5 p.m. match at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex in Tyler. The Lady Bulldogs are slated to travel to Lufkin to meet Angelina at 5 p.m. Wednesday.