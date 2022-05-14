Quarterback General Booty has decided to forgo another season at Tyler Junior College and head to Oklahoma have three remaining years of eligibility for the Sooners.
After a dazzling freshman season at TJC where he took the JUCO ranks by storm, many Power Five schools, including Baylor and Oklahoma, came calling. Also a number of Group of Five schools sought the services of the golden-armed standout.
Booty (6-3, 195) said it was a difficult decision to leave Tyler.
"TJC was an unforgettable experience and will always be very special to me," Booty told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. "I am excited about the new opportunity at Oklahoma to compete and work at a high level and become the best that I can be."
Booty led TJC to a 7-5 record and runner-up to eventual national champion New Mexico Military in the fall of 2021. He also helped the Apaches to a 28-7 win over Coffeyville (Kansas) in the TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce.
The former Allen High School QB was named Most Valuable Player in the bowl game, connecting on 33 of 55 passing attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
Booty led the NJCAA in passing yards (3,410) with 27 touchdown passes.
Booty was the starting QB at Texas powerhouse Allen and had several Division I offers as well as Yale coming out of high school, but due to COVID-19 numbers and to improve his shot at other schools, he decided to come to TJC.