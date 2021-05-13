BASEBALL
After missing out in 2019 and 2020, the Tyler Junior College squad is ready to get back to NJCAA Division III World Series.
The Apaches are hosting the South District Championship, a best-of-three series, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. No. 2 TJC (35-14) takes on Coastal Bend (25-28) for the national bid. Games are scheduled for noon Friday, Saturday and, if needed, Sunday.
The winner earns a berth to the NJCAA Division III College World Series that is scheduled for May 29 through June 3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.
The Apaches and Cougars met three times in Cleburne during the season with TJC sweeping the series.
TJC’s Miguel Vega, a former Brook Hill standout, on Tuesday announced his commitment to attend Northwestern State.
He tweeted: “I want to thank God for this opportunity and all my family, friends, coaches, and teammates that have helped me along the way!”
The Tyler native was also named the NJCAA Division III Player of the Week. Vega has been a solid bat for Tyler all season. His four home runs this week gave him the single-season school record for home runs in a season (15 in D-III era). He also hit for a .579 average with 13 RBIs in the District C East Division Tournament.
Admission will be $5 per day with children 6 and under admitted free.