Four Tyler Junior College basketball players were honored on Sophomore Day on Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC Coach Mike Marquis gave framed photos of the players to his students — 6-3 guard Marcus Rigsby Jr. (Irving), 6-5 guard Corey Camper Jr. (Little Rock, Arkansas), 6-5 guard Matt Wade (Tyler) and 6-8 forward Bullen Taban (Phoenix).
Afterwards, the Apaches dropped a 66-46 decision to No. 13 Panola College.
Rigsby led TJC with nine points, followed by Camper (8), Boubacar Mboup (8), Makel Johnson (7), Bullen Taban (5), Dariyus Woodson (4), Jonah Nesmith (3) and Randy Crosby (2),
Tyler hit two 3-pointers (Rigsby, Nesmith) and the Apaches connected on 12 of 21 free throw attempts.
The Apaches had won three straight entering in the contest.
Chrishawn Christmas led the Ponies (25-4, 17-2) with 15 points, followed by John Wilson (12) and Kyndall Davis (11).
Panola hit five 3-pointers (Wilson, 2; Marcus Green, 1; Jaden Gray, 1; Davis, 1). The Ponies were 11 of 21 at free throw line.
TJC (15-13, 8-10) concludes the regular season on Wednesday, traveling to Bossier City, Louisiana to meet Bossier Parish. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
It was the 13th straight win for the Ponies. They conclude the regular season on Tuesday, hosting the Baton Rouge Capitols at 6 p.m.
Before the game, three Panola players ran off the court instead of standing in line for the national anthem. They returned to the court after The Star Spangled Banner was played.
APACHE LADIES
In Athens on Saturday, the Apache Ladies had Trinity Valley on the ropes for the second time this season before falling in the final seconds.
Athens native Makiyah McCollister hit the tiebreaking free throws with 6.1 seconds on the clock and No. 5 Trinity Valley eventually scored an 85-82 win on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym.
The Apache Ladies led 77-70, but Trinity Valley eventually tied the game at 79-79.
McCollister gave the Lady Cardinals the lead, 81-79, on a driving bucket with 47.5 seconds showing. It was the TVCC’s first lead since 2-0.
TJC tied the game at 81-81 with a lane jumper by Fanta Konne with 18.5 seconds on the clock. Konne had missed most of the third and fourth quarters with an injured knee.
McCollister then drove toward the bucket on the left side of the lane and was fouled by Victoria Dixon, her fifth foul. The Apache Lady had played most of the second half with four fouls.
McCollister made both free throws for an 83-81 lead with 6.1 seconds showing. After a timeout in which the Apache Ladies advanced the ball to midcourt, TVCC committed a foul before the inbound pass. Then the Lady Cardinals committed their fifth foul before the inbound again, putting Lillian Jackson on the line. She made the first free throw, but was short on the second and Destiny McDowell rebounded and was fouled with 3.3 seconds showing.
McDowell made both shots for an 85-82 lead and the Apache Ladies, who were out of timeouts, did not get a shot attempt before the buzzer sounded.
On Jan. 25 in Tyler, McDowell connected on a shot with 1.4 seconds showing for a Trinity Valley 64-63 win.
Dixon led the Apache Ladies with 21 points. Four of her teammates were also in double figures scoring Kone (16), Jackson (12), Kiana Bennett (11) and Atria Dumas (10). Others scoring for TJC were Anahlynn Murray (8) and Sian Phipps (4).
Dumas led Tyler with nine rebounds, followed by Kone (8), Phipps (7), Jackson (6), Bennett (5) and Murray (5). Jackson had six blocks.
Kaila Kelley led TVCC with 20 points, followed by Briana Peguero (16), McCollister (14) and McDowell (10).
McDowell had nine rebounds and Kelley added eight boards.
TJC was 3 of 7 from 3 point (Bennett, 3) and 19 of 23 from the free throw line.
TVCC was 3 of 12 from 3 point (Peguero, 2; Emani Jenkins, 1) and 18 of 22 from the free throw line.
The Apache Ladies (19-9, 10-4) have two more home games to conclude the regular season — vs. Panola, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; and vs. Blinn, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Trinity Valley (26-2, 13-1) is scheduled to travel to Brenham to play Blinn at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
After the regular season, the basketball teams will participate in the Region XIV Tournament, which is scheduled for March 7-11 at TJC’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.