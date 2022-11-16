The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are one win away from playing in their seventh consecutive NJCAA Division I soccer championship match.
They are two wins away from capturing their sixth national title.
But first Corey Rose's squad has the semifinals on Thursday. TJC (22-0-0) will take on Salt Lake (Utah) (13-3-1) at 3 p.m. (Central) at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia. The other semifinal has Eastern Florida State (12-2-0) vs. Iowa Western (17-3-1) at 5:30 p.m.
The semifinal winners will meet in the championship at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Apache Ladies were the only top seed in the four pools to advance to the final four.
TJC, seeded No. 1, won Pool A with victories over No. 12 Motlow State (Tennessee), 3-0; and No. 8 Barton (Kansas), 2-0.
Salt Lake, the No. 10 seed, won Pool C with wins over No. 3 Butler (Kansas), 3-1; and No. 6 Monroe (New York) CC, 1-0.
Eastern Florida State, the No. 7 seed, won Pool B by downing No. 11 Laramie County (Wyoming), 4-0, and No. 2 Hill (Texas), 4-0.
In Pool D, No. 9 Iowa Western advanced by defeating No. 4 Polk State (Florida), 2-1; and No. 5 Seminole State (Oklahoma), 2-1.
The Apache Ladies have won titles in 2009, 2011, 2017, 2019 and 2020. They have finished runner-up in 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2021.
Eastern Florida State is the defending national champion, edging TJC 1-0 last year in Daytona Beach, Florida.
In Melbourne, Florida, the men's final four includes: No. 1 Monroe (New York) College (12-1-3) vs. No. 8 Cowley (Kansas) (16-4), 4 p.m. Thursday; and No. 4 Salt Lake (Utah) (14-1-1) vs. No. 7 Arizona Western (17-2), 6:30 p.m.
The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Orlando Health Stadium.
APACHE LADIES BASKETBALL
The defending national champion and No. 21 ranked TJC Apache Ladies (3-1) are competing in the Angelina Classic in Lufkin.
Friday's games have Tyler meeting McLennan Community College (4-1) at 5:30 p.m.; and Angelina (3-3) taking on LSU-Eunice (1-4) at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, TJC takes on LSU-Eunice at 1 p.m.; and Angelina meets McLennan at 3 p.m.
The Apache Ladies' next home game is Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Ranger College at 6 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
APACHES BASKETBALL
The Apaches (3-2) finished 1-2 in their trip to play in the Rob Green Classic at the College of Southern Idaho Gymnasium in Twin Falls, Idaho.
TJC defeated Eastern Wyoming, 85-74, and lost in overtime to Casper (Wyoming), 89-88; and host Southern Idaho, 92-69.
Tyler will now compete in the Kilgore College Classic at Masters Gymnasium in Kilgore.
Games on Friday include: TJC vs. McLennan (6-1), 4 p.m.; and Kilgore (4-1) vs. Howard (5-2), 6 p.m.
Saturday's contest have Tyler taking on Howard, 2 p.m.; and Kilgore meeting McLennan, 4 p.m.
The Apaches' next home game is Wednesday, Nov. 23 against Loyalty College Prep at 6:30 p.m.