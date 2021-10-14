After getting back on track against an Oklahoma squad, the TJC Apaches will take on another out-of-state team on Saturday.
Tyler Junior College (3-2, 2-1) meets No. 6 New Mexico Military (5-0, 3-0) at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. (Mountain time).
In the victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M last week, the Apaches used defense — interception returns for touchdowns by Justice Clemons and Kobe Savage — and the rushing of running back Azhaun Dingle.
On the season Dingle has 522 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 63 carries.
Normally, the Apaches rely on the golden arm of quarterback General Booty, but the Golden Norsemen tried to take that away and TJC utilized other aspects of their attack.
On the season, Booty has hit on 133 of 204 attempts for 1,575 yards, along with 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Four Apaches have 20 or more catches — Jordan Wallace (29-269, 2 TDs), Kelly Akaharaiyi (28-329, 5 TDs), Jeremiah Cooley (24-446, 6 TDs) and Nick Rempert (20-227, 3 TDs).
Linebacker Xavier Benson, the transfer from Texas Tech, continues to lead in tackles with 53. He has two interception, a fumble recovery and four tackles for loss. Darryl Minor Jr., also a transfer from Texas Tech, is second at 34 with six TFL. Defensive back Kobe Savage is third with 27 tackles and three interceptions.
Placekicker Matthew O’Brien is 7 for 7 on field goals and 23 of 25 on PATs, accounting for 44 points. Punter Shea Yurkunas is also a weapon with an average of 44.6 and placing the ball inside the 20 eight times.
The Broncos rely on a running attack and defense. The top rusher is Anthony Grant (90-612, 5 TDs), followed by Terrence Moore (28-211, 5 TDs). Quarterback Diego Pavia is third in rushing (39-182, 2 TDs). Through the air, Pavia has connected on 34 of 62 passing attempts for 403 yards with four TDs and an interception.
Last week’s results in the SWJCFC Conference were: Tyler 33, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 21; Cisco 38, Kilgore 14; and Blinn 56, Navarro 49.
Other games this week include: NE Oklahoma (2-3, 1-3) at Cisco (2-3, 1-2), 1 p.m.; Southern-Shreveport at Navarro (2-4, 1-4), 3 p.m.; and Trinity Valley (5-0, 3-0) at Blinn (3-2, 2-2), 3 p.m. Kilgore (3-3, 2-3) has a bye.
Next the Apaches celebrate homecoming in their final home game of the season as they take on Blinn at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Oct. 23. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is scheduled for 3 p.m. The Broncos are set to host Cisco on Oct. 23.
TJC’s final two regular season games are on the road — Oct. 30 at Cisco, 3 p.m.; and Nov. 6 at Kilgore, 3 p.m.