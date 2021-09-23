Some football players go the JUCO route right out of high school, while others take a different path.
Two players who are making an impact with the Apaches started a journey that first led them to opposite sides of the country.
Sophomore linebacker Gallil Guillaume hails from Georgia but found his way to Tyler Junior College by heading north first to New York and the Ivy League school of Cornell University.
Sophomore tight end Nicolas McTear began his football career in the Lone Star State before heading west to California and then east to Louisiana before winding up at TJC.
Both have been key players for the Apaches as the squad is 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play. They will have to play a huge part on Saturday if TJC hopes to upset No. 7 Trinity Valley Community College (3-0,1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bruce Field in Athens.
Guillaume is one of the great stable of linebackers for the Apaches.
At Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia (about 30 minutes northeast of Atlanta), Guillaume was a two-time first-team All-Forsyth County selection.
Guillaume then headed to Ithaca, New York, to play for the Cornell Big Red. His freshman year he did not receive action and the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I just decided I wanted to seek better football opportunities,” Guillaume said. He added he loved everything about TJC and the city saying “It felt like home. Plus, a little bit different weather than New York,” he laughed.
Guillaume is excited about the potential of the Apaches and the linebacker unit. He is a huge Atlanta Falcons fan and tries to pattern his game after Deion Jones of the Falcons and Von Miller of the Denver Broncos.
The finance major is also a talented musician, having taught himself to play piano and the drums, but he says he is not a singer.
Will he play the piano for his teammates? “I haven’t had access to a piano, but maybe if the opportunity arises I will. But I definitely will not sing.”
McTear, who caught two touchdown passes last week against RPA College, graduated from Frisco Heritage High School before heading to San Diego State.
A consensus three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247sports, McTear was ranked as the 15th-best tight end in the 2018 class by ESPN and 22nd by 247sports. He then picked the Aztecs over Auburn, Miami, LSU, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Colorado, Baylor, Houston, Toledo, Iowa State, Colorado State, North Texas, Tulsa and Louisiana-Monroe.
After redshirting his freshman season in San Diego, he did not get a lot of playing time and decided to transfer. He wound up at Southeastern Louisiana University. He saw immediate action, but injured his shoulder in the game with Sam Houston State on Feb. 27. He started rehabbing and thought it was best to start over.
He is enjoying his re-start with TJC.
“I definitely like starting anew,” said the 6-4, 235-pounder who is majoring in criminal justice. “It starts with the O-Line. They are doing a great job and we have two-three running backs who each have unique abilities. And what can you say about our receivers who are amazing. Then (quarterback) General (Booty) is fantastic.”
McTear embraces the tight end position, noting he loves watching Jimmy Graham as well as Julio Jones.
“I love the tight end position,” McTear said. “Blocking is just as important as receiving. Coach AJ (Smith, offensive coordinator) likes to use me in the red zone, especially inside the five, either blocking or play action. I feel like I am a mismatch inside that benefits the offense.
“I like to pride myself on both blocking and receiving. It is very important to get the running game going to help open up the passing game.”
Both Guillaume and McTear said they enjoyed playing before the home folks, but are encouraging fans to travel to Athens to watch a great game on Saturday.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Tickets for the game are $5 and may be purchased at the gate. ... Other league games on Saturday are: Navarro (1-2, 0-2) at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (0-2, 0-2), 6 p.m.; No. 2 Kilgore (3-0, 2-0) at No. 12 New Mexico Military (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.; Louisiana Community Christian College at Blinn (1-1), 7 p.m.; Cisco has a bye. ... The Apaches will have a bye next week before returning to play Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Oct. 9 in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ... TVCC is scheduled to host defending league champion Cisco on Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.