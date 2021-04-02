After last week's impressive, but disappointing loss, Apache fans were excited about their football team.
This week the performance was not the same as Tyler Junior College fell to No. 10 Trinity Valley Community College, 42-10, on beautiful Friday afternoon in Tyler.
The Cardinals used a punt return for a TD, two interceptions and a stout defense line to halt the Apaches on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
TVCC improves to 2-0 in Southwest Junior College Football Conference play, while TJC falls to 0-2.
Tyler returns to play on Saturday, April 10, hosting RPA College Prep. Kickoff is scheduled to 1 p.m.
---
No. 10 Trinity Valley 42, Tyler JC 10
Trinity Valley 0 21 14 7 — 42
Tyler 0 10 0 0 — 10
First Quarter
TJC — FG Pedro Yeverino 31, 11:04
NC — Jeremiah Aaron 47 pass from Dodge Delozier (Alexis Lopez kick), 10:01
NC — Louis Moore 35 pass from Delozier (Lopez kick), 5:56
TJC — Jeremiah Cooley 35 pass from Brendon Strickland (Yeverino kick), 4:31
Second Quarter
NC — FG Lopez 31, 11:53
TJC — Safety, fumble went out of end zone, 9:37
TJC — Roderick Hawkins 2 run (Yeverino kick), 5:39
NC — Moore 35 pass from Delozier (Lopez kick, :24
Third Quarter
NC — Jakobi Holland 13 pass from Delozier (Lopez kick), 10:17
TJC — Azhuan Dingle 20 run (Yeverino kick), 7:51
TJC — FG Yeverino 24, 3:11
NC — Holland 5 run (Lopez kick), 1:17
Fourth Quarter
TJC — Dingle 19 run (Yeverino kick), 14:20
TJC — Joshua McDowell 7 pass from Strickland (Yeverino kick), 9:30
NC — Holland 2 run (Delozier pass to Tru Edwards), 6:47
NC — Tyrecus Davis 40 interception return (Lopez kick), 6:23
TJC — Dingle 25 pass from Strickland (Yeverino kick), 4:56
---
TJC NC
First Downs 23 28
Rushes-Yards 28-240 38-166
Passing Yards 386 369
Total Yards 626 535
C-A-I 22-42-2 37-50-0
Punts-Ave. 3-41.3 5-38.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 11-86 12-92
---
Individual Statistics
RUSH — Tyler, Roderick Hawkins 21-121, Azhuan Dingle 5-117, Brendon Strickland 1-3, Team 1-(-1). Navarro, Jakobi Holland 23-113, Elijah Hines 9-33, Isaiah Robinson 4-27, Team 1-(-2), Dodge Delozier 1-(-5).
PASS — Tyler, Brendon Strickland 22-42-2-386. Navarro, Dodge Delozier 37-50-0-369.
RUSH — Tyler, Joshua McDowell 6-37, Jostein Clarke 4-110, Rowry Bailey 4-45, Nicodem Rempert 3-91, Jeremiah Cooley 3-80, Azhuan Dingle 2-23. Navarro, Tru Edwards 9-72, Jakobi Holland 8-23, Jeremiah Aaron 6-107, Louis Moore 6-64, Quentin Lee 3-36, Elijah Hines 3-19, Karl Reynolds 2-3.