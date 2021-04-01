After playing high school football and his first year of collegiate ball in West Texas, Jeremiah Cooley was ready for a change.
Cooley contacted the Tyler Junior College coaching staff and the next day his older brother Michael was driving him to East Texas. He fell in love with Tyler and the TJC campus and he became an Apache.
His first impressions of East Texas?
"Everything is green with trees everywhere," smiled the 6-3, 205-pounder who graduated from Big Spring High School.
Cooley and his fellow Apaches have their home opener on Good Friday against No. 10 Trinity Valley Community College on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Kickoff is 2 p.m.
"We are ready to play at home this week," Cooley said. "I thought we did some good things last week (53-50 loss to No. 7 Navarro). We just need to clean up a few things.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Cooley's twitter handle is @J_Cooley19. ... After no fans were allowed at TJC basketball games this season, fans will be allowed for the TJC football opener on Friday in Tyler, Kevin Vest, TJC athletic director, said. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, ticketing and entry points to the stadium have been adjusted and capacity will be limited. The entrance at Gate 3 will be limited to individuals on pass lists. To enter through this gate you must be on a pass list for the football team, Apache Cheer, Apache Band, Apache Belles or the athletic department. All other fans (home and visitors) will be directed to the entrance at Gate 7. This includes all TJC students and employees showing a College ID as well as all general admission tickets. Tickets will only be sold on the day the game and all sales are cash only. All general admission tickets are $5 with children 12 and under admitted free. TJC students and employees are free with a College ID. Fans entering through Gate 7 are encouraged to sit on that side of the stadium. All fans are asked to wear a face covering when entering and moving about the stadium and to appropriately social distance from others. All seating for the Spring will be general admission only and there are no reserved seats or season tickets.