The Apaches' defense forced five turnovers and Jostein Clarke hauled in two TD passes from quarterback Brendon Strickland as Tyler Junior College scored a 24-17 win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday in a SWJCFC game at Red Robertson Field in Miami, Oklahoma.
The Golden Norsemen's only offensive TD came with one second on the clock in the fourth quarter.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, April 24, hosting Kilgore College in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Golden Norsemen are slated to host Cisco on April 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.