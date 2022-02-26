After hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, Parker Grant's attempt at a third straight hit the rim and bounded back as the Apaches dropped an 85-82 decision to Bossier Parish Community College on Saturday in the Region XIV Conference regular season finale at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC celebrates Sophomore Day but fall to Bossier Parish
Phil Hicks
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today