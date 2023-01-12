Both TJC basketball teams are in action on Saturday on the road in Region XIV Conference games.
The Apache Ladies travel to Kilgore to meet the Kilgore College Lady Rangers in a 2 p.m.
While the women travel east, the Apaches will venture north to face Paris Junior College in a 4 p.m.
The Tyler Junior College women are 10-5 on the season and 2-0 in Region XIV, while KC is 7-9 and 1-2.
Other women's games on Saturday include: Angelina (10-5, 3-2) at Panola (11-5, 2-1), 2 p.m.; Blinn (14-1, 2-0) at Jacksonville (9-6, 0-3), 2 p.m.; and Trinity Valley (15-1, 2-0) at Paris (6-10, 0-3), 2 p.m.
The Apache Ladies will play host to Paris at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The TJC men enter Saturday's game at 10-7 overall and 3-4 in Region XIV. The Dragons are 8-10 and 3-4.
Otther men's game on Saturday include: Panola (13-4, 5-2) at Bossier Parish (10-6, 2-5), 2 p.m.; Coastal Bend (11-6, 5-2) at Blinn (11-6, 5-2), 4 p.m.; Kilgore (13-4, 5-2) at Trinity Valley (2-15, 2-5), 4 p.m.; Lamar State-Port Arthur (7-10, 2-5) at Lee (15-3, 7-0), 4 p.m.; and Victoria (2-16, 1-6) at Jacksonville (2-15, 1-6), 4 p.m.
The Apaches return home on Wednesday, hosting Trinity Valley at 7:30 p.m.