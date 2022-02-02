TJC should apply for a "Five Guys" franchise.
For the second straight game, the Apaches had only five players available as their roster was depleted by injuries and four players suspended for two games by the NJCAA.
And once again the effort was there and this time it resulted in a Tyler Junior College win, a 74-65 decision over Bossier Parish Community College on Wednesday at Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.
Apache assistant coach Mitch Marquis (@MitchMarquis1) tweeted, So proud of our 5 guys tonight. Went on road and got the win. So much heart and grit. #trenches
TJC and Kilgore College had originally had two players suspended for two games for a shoving match on Jan. 22 in Kilgore. However, the NJCAA stepped in and deemed two other players should have been suspended for “violent fighting” although Apache head coach Mike Marquis said the officials did put that in their report.
Against Panola on Saturday in Tyler, the Apaches came up just short, 74-73.
All four players will eligible to play when TJC (13-10, 8-5) hosts Trinity Valley at 4 p.m. Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium. The Cavaliers, fresh off a 109-101 OT upset at Kilgore on Saturday, fall to 13-9 and 7-6.
Corey Camper, a 6-4 freshman guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, led the Apaches with 31 points, including hitting 14 of 15 from the free throw line.
Ashton Howard, a 6-7 freshman from Dallas, added 20 points, followed by Chris Okeke (13), Taevon Anderson (5) and Isaac Aguiar (5).
As a team, the Apaches connected on 26 of 29 free throw attempts.
The Cavaliers return to play on Wednesday, Feb. 9 when they host Panola College.