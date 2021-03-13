VICTORIA — The Apaches snapped a six-game loss skid with an 81-64 victory over Victoria College on Saturday at the Sports Centere.
Jestin Porter led Tyler Junior College (5-8) with 22 points, followed by Scottie Turner with 16 points. Isaac Aguiar added 10 points and Blessing Adespie and Cody Collinsworth each pitched in six points.
Also scoring for Tyler were Dominique Michael (7), Enoch Fatade (3), Mason Matthews (3) and Taevon Anderson (2). Matthews, a freshman from Maumelle, Arkansas, celebrated his birthday.
Tariq Aman led the Pirates (3-6) with 18 points.
The Apaches stay on the road, taking on Lamar State-Port Arthur at 2 p.m. Sunday in Port Arthur.