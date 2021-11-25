The Tyler Junior College basketball teams have games scheduled for Friday and Saturday with the Apache Ladies on the road and the Apaches at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Apaches (4-3) are scheduled to meet CYM Prep at 4 p.m. Friday and Grayson County at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Apache Ladies, ranked No. 8 in the nation with a 5-1 record, are competing in the Collin College Thanksgiving Classic in Plano.
TJC is scheduled to meet Collin (2-4) at 1 p.m. Friday and Grayson County (5-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Collin plays No. 22 Kilgore (5-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday, while Kilgore meets Grayson at 11 a.m. Friday.
This is the second meeting between the Apache Ladies and Collin as TJC 85-58 on Nov. 13 during the Herb Richardson Classic in Tyler.
TJC is coming off sweeping games in the Angelina Classic — avenging an earlier loss to McLennan with a 78-54 victory and a 79-51 win over LSU-Eunice.
In the win over MCC, Nadechka Laceen scored 24 points, including 11 of 13 at the free throw line. Taryn Willis and Veonce Powell added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Against LSU-Eunice, Laceen had 20 points and Powell added 18. Nassarine William added 13 points.
The Apache Ladies' next home game is Wednesday, hosting Texas Elite in a 7 p.m. contest.