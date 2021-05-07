Let's win two.
The Apaches used a
TJC 9, EASTFIELD 5
In the first game, Tye Elie belted a three-run homer to give the Apaches an early lead and Adam Davis pitched the final 4.1 innings of shutout ball to secure the win.
In the third inning, Robert Hines walked and Daniel Young singled before Elie's big blast for a 3-0 Tyler lead.
However, just as on Friday, the Harvesters came back with a five-spot in the top of the fifth. Jayden Morgan hit a three-run homer and Carter Mach and Hunter O'Shea each had RBI doubles to give Eastfield a 5-3 advantage.
Unlike Friday, the Apaches responded for six straight runs, including five in the bottom of the fifth.
Miguel Vega hit a double to score Alec Williams (walked) and Dalton Davis (reached on error) to tie the game at 5-5. TJC went ahead 6-5 as Elie singled to drive in Robert Hines, who had reached on a fielder's choice.
Young, who had singled, scored on a wild pitch to put Tyler up 7-5 and later Elie came home on Tyler Linneweber's sacrifice fly for an 8-5 advantage.
In the sixth, Vega, who was hit by a pitch and moved to third on Hines' double, scored on a wild pitch for the 9-5 lead.
Elie led the Apaches with four RBIs and two hits (HR, 1B), while Vega had two doubles and two RBIs. Hines had two hits (1B, 2B) as did Young. Trey Erwin had a single.
Emilio Trevino, Dylan Parham and Mach led the Harvesters with two hits each. Aiden Gebhart added a double and Tyler Justice a single.