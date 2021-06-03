miguel vega

TJC's Miguel Vega, who hit a two-run homer to give the Apaches the lead in the national championship game, receives the Most Valuable Player award from Dean Myrick, NJCAA Division III Baseball Chairman. Tyler Junior College defeated Niagara County (N.Y.), 5-4, on Wednesday to win the national championship.

 Tracy Painter

