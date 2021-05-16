The game was halted about 3:15 p.m. with the game tied at 6-6 with one out in the top of the 11th. The Apaches, the visitors, had two men on with Dalton Davis at the plate with a 2-0 count.

After an out, Bryce Coveney was hit by a pitch and then stole second second. Jacob Johnson followed with a walk.

The NJCAA Division III World Series is scheduled for May 29 through June 3 in Greeneville, Tennessee.

TJC trailed 5-4 entering the eighth. Miguel Vega and Ty Elie opened with singles. After Elie was picked off first, Vega moved to third on Alec Williams' groundout. Daniel Young followed with a single to drive in Vega to tie the game at 5-5.

In the 10th, the Apaches took a 6-5 lead. After an out, Vega doubled and Tres Thomas came in to pinch run. He made it to third on an error by pitcher Alec Cruz.

Alec Williams had a clutch single to bring home Thomas to put TJC on top.

However in the bottom of the 10th, Eric Martinez homered on a 1-1 pitch to tie the game at 6-6. Tom Symonds came in for Adam Davis on the hill and set the Cougars down to move the game to the 11th.

 
 

